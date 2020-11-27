Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. finalizes new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections

11/27/2020 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Travelers sit in a lounge area as Delta Air Lines plane park at a gate in McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it would add new procedural hurdles before the government could bar most additional unfair or deceptive practices by airlines, in a move sought by the carriers.

The department is codifying a definition of what constitutes unfair or deceptive practices. It will requires a three-pronged analysis before adopting new rules deeming airline practices unfair or deceptive and require evidentiary hearings before most new rules are adopted.

Many Democrats in Congress urged the department to abandon the effort.

Representative Katie Porter said in July that the rule would "weaken enforcement of airline passenger protections." Four senators including Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said "industry groups could exploit these new procedural hoops -- which the airlines themselves appear to be driving -- to delay any DOT action to protect consumers."

The Transportation Department said Friday the new rules that apply to airlines and ticket agents provide "greater transparency and predictability on how the department conducts its aviation consumer protection rulemaking and enforcement activities."

The International Air Transport Association and Airlines for America, a trade group that had sought the rules representing major airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, said earlier the proposed rules would "benefit the public by further enhancing the transparency, predictability, and consistency of DOT's rulemaking and enforcement procedures."

Southwest Airlines said DOT previously had "not adopted clearly articulated standards or policy statements for determining what constitutes unfairness or deception... Too often this has resulted in overbroad interpretations of DOT's authority."

The definitions are modeled on the Federal Trade Commision (FTC) standards on unfair or deceptive practices.

FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter had urged the department not to finalize the rule "because it will seriously hamper the department's ability to fulfill its statutory mission of protecting aviation consumers."

The department rejected several additional requests from airlines, declining requests to adopt a "clear and convincing evidence" standard for enforcement or a new "intent to deceive" requirement.

The new rules become final 30 days after being published in the Federal Register.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.27% 14.98 Delayed Quote.-47.91%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.56% 41.06 Delayed Quote.-29.39%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.12% 47.73 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.75% 45.3 Delayed Quote.-48.19%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
05:13pU.S. finalizes new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections
RE
11/25AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
11/25White House considers lifting European travel restrictions - sources
RE
11/24Inside Tuesday's Historic Dow Move -- Update
DJ
11/24Inside Tuesday's Historic Dow Move
DJ
11/24Dow Jones Industrial Average Crosses 30000 for First Time
DJ
11/24Inside Tuesday's Historic Dow Move
DJ
11/24Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 30000 for the First Time
DJ
11/24Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 30000 for the First Time
DJ
11/24Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 30000 for the First Time
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 193 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,78x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 8 174 M 8 174 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,89 $
Last Close Price 14,98 $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target -27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-47.91%8 174
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-10.58%28 492
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-21.93%3 492
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-0.96%2 774
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD58.37%1 982
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.03%1 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ