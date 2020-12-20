U.S. lawmakers expected to back $15 billion in airlines payroll assistance

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The bipartisan legislative
deal expected to be unveiled by U.S. lawmakers on Sunday will
grant U.S. airlines $15 billion in new payroll assistance that
will allow them to return more than 32,000 furloughed workers to
their payrolls through March 31, sources briefed on the matter
told Reuters.
The legislative plan to provide about $900 billion in
COVID-19 relief and fund the government is also expected to
include $1 billion to passenger railroad Amtrak, $14 billion for
public transit systems, and $10 billion for state highways, the
sources said. It is also expected to include significant reforms
to how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new
airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that
killed 346 people.
