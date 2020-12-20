U.S. lawmakers expected to back $15 bln in airlines payroll assistance

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The bipartisan legislative
deal expected to be unveiled by U.S. lawmakers on Sunday will
grant U.S. airlines $15 billion in new payroll assistance that
will allow them to return more than 32,000 furloughed workers to
their payrolls through March 31, sources briefed on the matter
told Reuters.
The legislative plan to provide about $900 billion in
COVID-19 relief and fund the government is also expected to
include $1 billion to passenger railroad Amtrak, $14 billion for
public transit systems, and $10 billion for state highways, the
sources said. It is also expected to include significant reforms
to how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new
airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that
killed 346 people.
The $45 billion COVID-19 transportation package is also set
to include $2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires
and $2 billion for the private motorcoach, school bus, and ferry
industries, according to one of the sources.
U.S. airlines furloughed more than 32,000 workers in
October, after a prior six-month $25 billion bailout measure
expired on Sept. 30.
Airline workers would be paid retroactive to Dec. 1 and
airlines would have to resume flying some routes they stopped
after the aid package expired, congressional aides briefed on
the talks said earlier. Airline workers could not be furloughed
through March 31 as a condition of the assistance.
In October, American Airlines furloughed 19,000
employees while United Airlines furloughed more than
13,000.
American Airlines suspended flights to some smaller U.S.
airports in October.
The new assistance program is expected to mirror the earlier
$25 billion program approved by Congress in March, which
required larger airlines to repay 30% of the payroll grants over
time and offer the government warrants.
U.S. carriers are losing $180 million in cash daily, with
passenger volumes down 65% to 70% and cancellations rising,
industry lobby Airlines for America said.
