  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/17 03:40:15 pm EDT
16.46 USD   -0.09%
03:31pU.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel
RE
01:29pU.s. homeland security department naming ceos of american airlin…
RE
11:11aTHE FIRST OF MANY : Women in Tech Ops
PU
U.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel

03/17/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Holiday season at Atlanta airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Thursday it was naming the chief executives of General Motors, United Airlines American Airlines, Bank of America, Oracle and others to an advisory council.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was adding 33 members in advance of the council's first meeting set for Monday, which is tasked with helping "define the department's strategic vision, strengthen the department to better meet the increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving threat landscape, and harness technology and innovation to modernize the programs it administers."

Others being named include the chief executives of Polaris, Duke Energy and Chobani LLC.

Mayorkas told reporters that he picked "leaders in a diverse array of fields with a diverse breadth of expertise, so that not only can we tap that expertise, but quite frankly, we can hear from them the concerns that they have."

U.S. airlines have faced international travel restrictions over the past two years over COVID-19 and have been pressing the Biden administration in recent weeks to end requirements for masks on airplanes and to end a requirement that international air passengers get a negative COVID-19 test a day before flying to the United States.

Automakers, including GM, were hit by border disruptions from Canadian trucking protests in February that caused cuts to production in the United States.

Mayorkas said the executives would help the department "capitalize on the power of technological innovation, and serve our country by living up to our highest ideals."

The Transportation Security Administration plans to launch a pilot project with Apple to allow people in eight states to add their driver license or state ID to their iPhone and Apple Watch Wallet for use at airport checkpoints.

Other advisory members include former Cabinet secretaries under Democratic and Republican presidents, executive leaders of national law enforcement organizations and non-profit organizations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ted Hesson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.52% 16.395 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
APPLE INC. -0.02% 159.6 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.05% 42.785 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -0.90% 14.526 Real-time Quote.-25.51%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.63% 106.65 Delayed Quote.1.02%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.62% 43.6 Delayed Quote.-25.21%
POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.37% 74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
POLARIS INC. -0.76% 106.32 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.39% 41.05 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 248 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 761 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 692 M 10 692 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 123 400
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,47 $
Average target price 18,54 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James F. Albaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-8.30%10 692
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.0.65%25 542
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.66%4 304
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-16.22%2 810
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-13.93%2 540
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC10.58%2 483