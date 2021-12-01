U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March -- sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's
administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear
masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train
stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks,
sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
A formal announcement extending the requirements through
March 18 is expected on Thursday, the sources said. The White
House and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declined
to comment. TSA in August extended the transportation mask order
that runs through Jan. 18.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)