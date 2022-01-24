Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. to move faster to address unfair airline consumer practices -sources

01/24/2022 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) will announce on Monday that it is issuing a new rule to make it easier for regulators to move faster to protect airline customers from unfair and deceptive practices, sources told Reuters.

The new regulation will simplify and speed hearing procedures the department uses when issuing protection rules to prohibit unfair or deceptive practices by airlines and ticket agents. The department plans future rules on airline ticket refunds and transparency of airline baggage and other fees. The department also soon will issue guidance on the definitions of "unfair" and "deceptive" for purposes of airline customer protection, the sources said.

Under the new rules, the department will require airlines or others seeking hearings on proposed government regulations on unfair aviation practices to move faster, make clear hearings will only be granted if in the public interest and eliminate a requirement that hearing officers issue detailed reports.

Airlines for America, an airline trade group, did not immediately comment.

USDOT said last year it intended to issue a separate proposed rule to require upfront disclosure of baggage fees, change fees and cancellation fees. Under existing U.S. rules, passengers are entitled to a fee refund if bags are lost, but not when delayed.

USDOT last year proposed new rules to require passenger airlines to refund fees for bags that are significantly delayed and refunds for services like onboard Wi-Fi that do not work.

In September the Biden administration said it would award 16 slots for flights at Newark International Airport in New Jersey to a yet-to-be-determined low-cost carrier and said it could take action to boost competition at other major airports.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Mark Porter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.67% 16.41 Delayed Quote.-9.24%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 0.00% 13.77 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.62% 41.39 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
04:57pU.S. to move faster to address unfair airline consumer practices -sources
RE
03:57pU.S. to move faster to address unfair airline consumer practices --sources
RE
09:40aOpenText Hires Former HPE Executive Sandy Ono as CMO, Names Michael Acedo Chief Legal O..
MT
01/23White House to hold second Competition Council meet on Monday -federal officials
RE
01/21China calls U.S. flight suspensions 'very unreasonable'
RE
01/21UBS Adjusts American Airlines Group Price Target to $13 From $14, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
01/21ALUMINUM CANS TO JET FUEL : inflation dominates U.S. corporate earnings
RE
01/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/20Wall Street drops as bargain hunting tapers off
RE
01/20Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Data, Continued 'Meme' Selloff -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 837 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 558 M 10 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 123 400
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,30 $
Average target price 18,71 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-9.24%10 558
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.1.24%25 672
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD0.11%5 552
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-5.66%3 145
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-1.51%2 209
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD5.32%2 162