Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33:30 2023-03-08 pm EST
16.36 USD   -0.03%
12:16pUS aviation regulator boosting Boeing oversight
RE
11:02aU.S. aviation regulator boosting safety staff
RE
10:55aUS lawsuit challenging JetBlue's Spirit deal assigned to new judge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US aviation regulator boosting Boeing oversight

03/08/2023 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Family members attend as Boeing's Muilenburg testifies before Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on grounded 737 MAX on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is ramping up oversight of Boeing and plans to add nearly 300 employees to its safety office following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in recent years, the agency's acting head said on Wednesday.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told the Senate Commerce Committee that the aviation safety office, which currently has 7,489 employees, plans to have 7,775 by the end of September. The committee held a hearing on FAA safety reforms that Congress directed in 2020 after the 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

The FAA currently has 107 full-time staff members providing regulatory oversight on Boeing, up from 82 just a couple of years ago, Nolen said.

Additionally, he said the FAA has augmented its Boeing oversight team with the equivalent of 35 full-time employees from across the agency to support oversight activities.

Boeing declined to comment.

A 2020 House of Representatives report said the two fatal 737 MAX crashes "were the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

Nolen told reporters the agency is continuing the review tow new versions of the MAX -- the MAX 7 and 737 10 -- for certification but declined to offer a timetable for when they might be approved. "Safety will dictate that timeline," Nolen said.

Nolen said he met with Boeing last month. "We've had a good level of responsiveness with Boeing," Nolen said. "They are committed to the process."

Boeing in 2021 agreed to pay $6.6 million in penalties after the FAA said it failed to comply with a 2015 safety agreement and cited other safety concerns.

The FAA has closely scrutinized Boeing's quality and other issues in recent years. The FAA continues to inspect each 737 MAX and 787 aircraft before an "airworthiness certificate is issued and cleared for delivery." Typically the FAA delegates airplane ticketing authority to the manufacturer.

During the hearing, Republican Senator J.D. Vance raised questions about two recent Boeing 737 MAX flights and asked whether the 737 MAX was actually safe after the FAA mandated safety and software updates before lifting a 20-month grounding in late 2020.

"I can say categorically that the 737 MAX airplane is safe," said Nolen.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Josie Kao)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.09% 16.345 Delayed Quote.26.73%
BOEING -0.60% 206.71 Delayed Quote.11.25%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:16pUS aviation regulator boosting Boeing oversight
RE
11:02aU.S. aviation regulator boosting safety staff
RE
10:55aUS lawsuit challenging JetBlue's Spirit deal assigned to new judge
RE
09:22aThis ain't happening!
MS
03/07American Airlines prepared to match Delta's pilot pay rates -CEO
RE
03/07Analysis-US lawsuit to block JetBlue-Spirit merger casts chill over future airline deal..
RE
03/07JetBlue-Spirit Airlines Planned Merger Hit With US Justice Department Antitrust Lawsuit
MT
03/07American Airlines to Present at 2023 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
GL
03/07U.S. FAA, NTSB probe new airline runway incident
RE
03/06JetBlue sees 'high likelihood' of U.S. lawsuit to block Spirit deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 013 M - -
Net income 2023 1 090 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 657 M 10 657 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,36 $
Average target price 17,68 $
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.26.73%10 657
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-0.89%19 831
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD7.54%5 530
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.14.61%2 567
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-10.48%2 269
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY52.30%1 832