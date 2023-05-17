US expects flights to jump on Memorial Day weekend, near pre-COVID levels

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) -
U.S. aviation regulators are forecasting nearly 313,000
flights over the seven-day Memorial Day holiday period, up 4.5%
from 2022 and just below 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the traditional
seven-day kickoff to the busy U.S. summer travel season will
surpass the 299,500 flights flown in the same period in 2022 but
will not match the 321,000 flights in the same period in 2019.
On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines estimated it will fly
2.8 million passengers for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday
period, up 17% from 2022. On Tuesday, United Airlines
said it was planning for its busiest Memorial Day holiday in
more than a decade, forecasting nearly 2.9 million passengers
between May 25 and May 30.
American Airlines said it will fly 26,637 flights
over the Memorial Day period and carry 2.9 million passengers.
Last year, airlines had a rough Memorial Day weekend
compounded by bad weather, cancelling more than 2,500 flights
over a four-day period.
The FAA in March agreed to requests by Delta and United
to temporarily return up to 10% of slots and flight timings this
summer at congested New York area airports and Washington
National, citing air traffic controller shortages.
Some airlines are operating larger planes to compensate
for fewer flights, a move that the FAA said gives airlines "the
ability to reduce operations during the peak summer travel
period, which are likely to be exacerbated by the effects of Air
Traffic Controller staffing shortfalls."
The FAA said its staffing at the New York Terminal Radar
Approach Control remain below targets. Last summer, there were
41,498 flights from New York airports where air traffic control
staffing was a contributing factor in delays.
Earlier this month, the FAA said it activated 169 more
direct routes along the U.S. East Coast ahead of the busy summer
travel season, shaving off 40,000 miles and 6,000 minutes of
travel time.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)