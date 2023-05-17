Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
14.91 USD   +5.00%
04:16pUS expects flights to jump on Memorial Day weekend, near pre-COVID levels
RE
03:05pFAA forecasts flights will jump over US Memorial Day holiday
RE
05/16American Airlines Signs 10-Year Use, Lease Agreement With Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

US expects flights to jump on Memorial Day weekend, near pre-COVID levels

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) -

U.S. aviation regulators are forecasting nearly 313,000 flights over the seven-day Memorial Day holiday period, up 4.5% from 2022 and just below 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the traditional seven-day kickoff to the busy U.S. summer travel season will surpass the 299,500 flights flown in the same period in 2022 but will not match the 321,000 flights in the same period in 2019.

On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines estimated it will fly 2.8 million passengers for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday period, up 17% from 2022. On Tuesday, United Airlines said it was planning for its busiest Memorial Day holiday in more than a decade, forecasting nearly 2.9 million passengers between May 25 and May 30.

American Airlines said it will fly 26,637 flights over the Memorial Day period and carry 2.9 million passengers.

Last year, airlines had a rough Memorial Day weekend compounded by bad weather, cancelling more than 2,500 flights over a four-day period.

The FAA in March agreed to requests by Delta and United to temporarily return up to 10% of slots and flight timings this summer at congested New York area airports and Washington National, citing air traffic controller shortages.

Some airlines are operating larger planes to compensate for fewer flights, a move that the FAA said gives airlines "the ability to reduce operations during the peak summer travel period, which are likely to be exacerbated by the effects of Air Traffic Controller staffing shortfalls."

The FAA said its staffing at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control remain below targets. Last summer, there were 41,498 flights from New York airports where air traffic control staffing was a contributing factor in delays.

Earlier this month, the FAA said it activated 169 more direct routes along the U.S. East Coast ahead of the busy summer travel season, shaving off 40,000 miles and 6,000 minutes of travel time. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 5.00% 14.91 Delayed Quote.12.26%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 6.24% 35.93 Delayed Quote.2.92%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 5.29% 47.75 Delayed Quote.20.29%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
04:16pUS expects flights to jump on Memorial Day weekend, near pre-COVID levels
RE
03:05pFAA forecasts flights will jump over US Memorial Day holiday
RE
05/16American Airlines Signs 10-Year Use, Lease Agreement With Dallas Fort Worth Internation..
MT
05/16American Airlines : and DFW Airport Sign Long-Term Use and Lease Agreement, Setting the St..
PU
05/16Thales, Gol ink deal to move maintenance services to Brazil
RE
05/15American Airlines : Saluting our military heroes
AQ
05/11Southwest pilots vote to authorize strike
RE
05/10Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10US airlines thrown a curveball as consumer habits change post-pandemic
RE
05/10Frankfurt Airport boss: Airlines want to go to new Terminal 3
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 663 M - -
Net income 2023 1 716 M - -
Net Debt 2023 28 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 271 M 9 271 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 130 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,20 $
Average target price 17,88 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Smith Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.17.22%9 271
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-15.24%16 983
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD2.47%5 271
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-25.02%1 893
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY44.76%1 771
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION1.88%1 716
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer