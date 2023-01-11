Advanced search
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:51 2023-01-11 pm EST
15.34 USD   +0.95%
03:02pWall St rises on optimism ahead of inflation report
RE
12:43pAfter computer breakdown: chaos in US air traffic affects thousands of flights
DP
12:25pWall St gains with all eyes on key inflation data
RE
Wall St rises on optimism ahead of inflation report

01/11/2023 | 03:02pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Airlines gain as U.S. flights slowly resume after FAA outage

*

Bed Bath & Beyond extends gains

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.6%, S&P 500 0.9%, Nasdaq 1.3%

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed in afternoon trading on Wednesday, led by gains in the Nasdaq as investors were optimistic ahead of an inflation report that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes.

The much-anticipated report due on Thursday is projected by economists polled by Reuters to show U.S. consumer prices likely grew 6.5% year-on-year in December, moderating from a 7.1% rise in November.

Most S&P 500 sectors were higher, with real estate up the most followed by consumer discretionary.

Stocks have risen in recent sessions, helped by hopes that the Fed could soon pause its cycle of rate hikes, even as comments by some Fed officials have supported the view that the central bank needs to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

"Investors are anticipating that we're closer to a pause than at any other point last year," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He said that would be welcomed by the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.99 points, or 0.58%, to 33,901.09, the S&P 500 gained 36.81 points, or 0.94%, to 3,956.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 136.19 points, or 1.27%, to 10,878.82.

Money market participants see a 75% chance the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in February.

This week also marks the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies, with overall S&P 500 earnings expected to have declined year-over-year.

Wall Street's biggest banks, which kick off the season later this week, are expected to report lower quarterly profits amid risks of a recession due to monetary policy tightening.

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc jumped despite bleak quarterly results, with some investors speculating it could be a potential acquisition target.

Shares of airlines such as American Airlines Group Inc and Spirit Airlines Inc were higher. U.S. flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration scrambled to fix a system outage overnight.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 78 new highs and 16 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.49% 15.275 Delayed Quote.14.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.69097 Delayed Quote.1.41%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 54.83% 3.225 Delayed Quote.-35.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.21496 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.74502 Delayed Quote.1.15%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 33951.4 Real-time Quote.1.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.0756 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012252 Delayed Quote.0.76%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.66% 10925.88 Real-time Quote.2.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.63663 Delayed Quote.0.32%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 1.59% 19.84 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 481 M - -
Net income 2022 -275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 872 M 9 872 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
