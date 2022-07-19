American Assets Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT





Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):

July 19, 2022

American Assets Trust, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 001-35030 27-3338708 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)





3420 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 100

San Diego, California92121

(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)





(858) 350-2600

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)





Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)









Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:











Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of Registrant Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered American Assets Trust, Inc. Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share AAT New York Stock Exchange





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐















Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.





The following information is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subjected to the liabilities of that section. Such information shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of American Assets Trust, Inc. (the "Company"), whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.





On July 19, 2022, the Company posted an investor presentation to the "Investors / Presentations & Events" page of the Company's website at www.americanassetstrust.com. The information found on, or otherwise accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference herein.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. American Assets Trust, Inc. By: /s/ Robert F. Barton Robert F. Barton Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer July 19, 2022





EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit Number Exhibit Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

aat-20220719