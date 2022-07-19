Log in
    AAT   US0240131047

AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST, INC.

(AAT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
29.53 USD   +0.58%
09:14aAMERICAN ASSETS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
09:04aAMERICAN ASSETS TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Assets Trust's Price Target to $25.50 from $34.50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
American Assets Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
aat-20220719

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_________________________
FORM 8-K
_________________________
CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):
July 19, 2022
_________________________

American Assets Trust, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_________________________
Maryland
001-35030
27-3338708
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

3420 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 100
San Diego, California92121
(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)

(858) 350-2600
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)


_________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Name of Registrant Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
American Assets Trust, Inc. Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share AAT New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.




Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The following information is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subjected to the liabilities of that section. Such information shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of American Assets Trust, Inc. (the "Company"), whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

On July 19, 2022, the Company posted an investor presentation to the "Investors / Presentations & Events" page of the Company's website at www.americanassetstrust.com. The information found on, or otherwise accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference herein.
3

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
American Assets Trust, Inc.
By:
/s/ Robert F. Barton
Robert F. Barton
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
July 19, 2022

4

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit Number
Exhibit Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
_____________________
5

Disclaimer

American Assets Trust Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
