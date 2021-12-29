American Assets Trust : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) Represents shares held by Evelyn Shirley Rady Trust U/D/T March 10, 1983 ("ESRT"), for which the Reporting Person is the trustee. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(2) Represents shares held by American Assets, Inc. ("AAI"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(3) Represents shares held by Ernest Rady Trust U/D/T March 10, 1983 ("ERT"), for which the Reporting Person is the trustee. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(4) Represents shares held by Insurance Company of the West ("ICW"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(5) Represents shares held by Rady Foundation ("RF"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(6) Represents shares held by Explorer Insurance Company ("EIC"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.