    AAT   US0240131047

AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST, INC.

(AAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/29 04:10:00 pm
36.76 USD   +0.49%
American Assets Trust : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

12/29/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
RADY ERNEST S
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
American Assets Trust, Inc. [AAT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chairman & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3420 CARMEL MOUNTAIN ROAD , SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN DIEGO CA 92121
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
RADY ERNEST S
3420 CARMEL MOUNTAIN ROAD
SUITE 100
SAN DIEGO, CA92121 		X X Chairman & CEO
Signatures
/s/ Adam Wyll, Attorney-in-fact 2021-12-29
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares held by Evelyn Shirley Rady Trust U/D/T March 10, 1983 ("ESRT"), for which the Reporting Person is the trustee. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(2) Represents shares held by American Assets, Inc. ("AAI"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(3) Represents shares held by Ernest Rady Trust U/D/T March 10, 1983 ("ERT"), for which the Reporting Person is the trustee. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(4) Represents shares held by Insurance Company of the West ("ICW"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(5) Represents shares held by Rady Foundation ("RF"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(6) Represents shares held by Explorer Insurance Company ("EIC"), which is directly controlled by the Reporting Person. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(7) Amount includes (a) 66,680 shares held by Ernest Rady IRA and (b) 188,659 shares of restricted common stock issued pursuant to the American Assets Trust, Inc. and American Assets Trust, L.P. Amended and Restated 2011 Equity Incentive Award Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

American Assets Trust Inc. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
