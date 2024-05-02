FIRST QUARTER 2024

American Assets Trust, Inc.'s Portfolio is concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry markets

with favorable supply/demand characteristics

Office

Retail

Multifamily

Mixed-Use

Market

Square

Square

Units

Square

Suites

Feet

Feet

Feet

San Diego

1,590,552

1,322,200

1,453

(1)

-

-

Bellevue

1,032,683

-

-

-

-

Portland

912,592

44,236

657

-

-

Monterey

-

673,155

-

-

-

San Antonio

-

588,148

-

-

-

San Francisco

522,696

35,159

-

-

-

Oahu

-

429,718

-

93,925

369

Total

4,058,523

3,092,616

2,110

93,925

369

Square Feet

%

NOI % (2)

Note: Circled areas represent all markets in which American Assets Trust, Inc. currently owns and operates its real estate properties. Net rentable square footage may be adjusted from the prior periods to reflect re-measurement of leased space at the properties.

Data is as of March 31, 2024.

  1. Includes 120 RV spaces.
  2. Percentage of Net Operating Income (NOI) calculated for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Reconciliation of NOI to net income is included in the Glossary of Terms.
  3. Does not include mixed-use retail.

Office

4.1

million

57%

53%

Retail (3)

3.1

million

43%

25%

Totals

7.2

million

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 2

INDEX

FIRST QUARTER 2024 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Consolidated Statements of Operations

6

Funds From Operations (FFO), FFO As Adjusted & Funds Available for Distribution

7

Corporate Guidance

9

Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)

10

Same-Store Cash NOI Comparison excluding Redevelopment

11

Same-Store Cash NOI Comparison with Redevelopment

12

Cash NOI By Region

13

Cash NOI Breakdown

14

Property Revenue and Operating Expenses

15

Segment Capital Expenditures

18

Summary of Outstanding Debt

19

Market Capitalization

20

Summary of Development Opportunities

21

2.

PORTFOLIO DATA

Property Report

23

Office Leasing Summary

26

Retail Leasing Summary

27

Multifamily Leasing Summary

28

Mixed-Use Leasing Summary

30

Lease Expirations

31

Portfolio Leased Statistics

33

Top Tenants - Office

34

Top Tenants - Retail

35

3. APPENDIX

Glossary of Terms

37

This Supplemental Information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; defaults on, early terminations of or non- renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; investment returns from our developed properties may be less than anticipated; general economic conditions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; system failures or security incidents through cyber attacks; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus (such as the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants) and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; risks related to joint venture arrangements; on-going and/or potential litigation; difficulties in completing dispositions; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for American Assets Trust, Inc. to continue to qualify as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact our future results, refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Real estate, at cost

$

3,516,354

$

3,502,251

Operating real estate

Construction in progress

235,719

239,030

Held for development

487

487

3,752,560

3,741,768

Accumulated depreciation

(1,061,670)

(1,036,453)

Net real estate

2,690,890

2,705,315

Cash and cash equivalents

98,553

82,888

Accounts receivable, net

7,606

7,624

Deferred rent receivable, net

90,884

89,210

Other assets, net

100,266

99,644

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,988,199

$

2,984,681

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES:

$

74,691

$

74,669

Secured notes payable, net

Unsecured notes payable, net

1,615,608

1,614,958

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

65,292

61,312

Security deposits payable

8,862

8,880

Other liabilities and deferred credits, net

68,358

71,187

Total liabilities

1,832,811

1,831,006

Commitments and contingencies

EQUITY:

American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 60,894,491 and 60,895,786 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

609

609

Additional paid in capital

1,470,823

1,469,206

Accumulated dividends in excess of net income

(281,183)

(280,239)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,304

8,282

Total American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,199,553

1,197,858

Noncontrolling interests

(44,165)

(44,183)

Total equity

1,155,388

1,153,675

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

2,988,199

$

2,984,681

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

REVENUE:

Rental income

Other property income

Total revenue

EXPENSES:

Rental expenses

Real estate taxes

General and administrative

Depreciation and amortization

Total operating expenses

OPERATING INCOME

Interest expense, net

Other income (expense), net

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to restricted shares

Net income attributable to unitholders in the Operating Partnership

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST, INC. STOCKHOLDERS

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

$

105,021

$

102,710

5,674

5,044

110,695

107,754

29,841

27,506

11,246

11,632

8,842

8,999

30,217

29,901

80,146

78,038

30,549

29,716

(16,255)

(15,729)

10,329

6,679

24,623

20,666

(196)

(189)

(5,167)

(4,341)

$

19,260

$

16,136

Basic income from operations attributable to common stockholders per share

$

0.32

$

0.27

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic

60,309,921

60,144,609

Diluted income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders per share

$

0.32

$

0.27

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted

76,491,458

76,326,146

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 6

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, FFO AS ADJUSTED & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Funds from Operations (FFO)(1)

Net income

$

24,623

$

20,666

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

30,217

29,901

FFO, as defined by NAREIT

54,840

50,567

Less: Nonforfeitable dividends on restricted stock awards

(192)

(187)

FFO attributable to common stock and common units

$

54,648

$

50,380

FFO per diluted share/unit

$

0.71

$

0.66

Weighted average number of common shares and common units, diluted (2)

76,500,185

76,330,711

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)(1)

$

44,155

$

37,232

Dividends

Dividends declared and paid

$

25,821

$

25,377

Dividends declared and paid per share/unit

$

0.335

$

0.330

FFO and FAD are non-GAAP supplemental earnings measures which we consider meaningful in measuring our operating performance.

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 7

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, FFO AS ADJUSTED & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)(1)

FFO

$

54,840

$

50,567

Adjustments:

Tenant improvements, leasing commissions and maintenance capital expenditures

(9,951)

(13,118)

Net effect of straight-line rents (3)

(2,299)

(2,219)

Amortization of net above (below) market rents (4)

(743)

(784)

Net effect of other lease assets (5)

48

54

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt fair value adjustment

835

884

Non-cash compensation expense

1,617

2,035

Nonforfeitable dividends on restricted stock awards

(192)

(187)

FAD

$

44,155

$

37,232

Summary of Capital Expenditures

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions

$

5,384

$

6,004

Maintenance capital expenditures

4,567

7,114

$

9,951

$

13,118

Notes:

  1. See Glossary of Terms.
  2. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the weighted average common shares and common units used to compute FFO per diluted share/unit include operating partnership common units and unvested restricted stock awards that are subject to time vesting. The shares/units used to compute FFO per diluted share/unit include additional shares/units which were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS, as they were anti-dilutive for the periods presented.
  3. Represents the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances.
  4. Represents the adjustment related to the acquisition of buildings with above (below) market rents.
  5. Represents adjustments related to amortization of lease incentives paid to tenants, amortization of lease intangibles, and straight-line rent expense for our leases at the Annex at The Landmark at One Market.

FFO and FAD are non-GAAP supplemental earnings measures which we consider meaningful in measuring our operating performance.

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 8

CORPORATE GUIDANCE

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Prior 2024 Guidance Range (1)(2)

Revised 2024 Guidance Range (2)

Funds from Operations (FFO):

Net income

$

54,633

$

65,330

$

57,667

$

65,320

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

113,470

113,470

114,520

114,520

FFO, as defined by NAREIT

168,103

178,800

172,187

179,840

Less: Nonforfeitable dividends on restricted stock awards

(772)

(772)

(770)

(770)

FFO attributable to common stock and units

$

167,331

$

178,028

$

171,417

$

179,070

Weighted average number of common shares and units, diluted

76,406,801

76,406,801

76,525,480

76,525,480

FFO per diluted share, updated

$

2.19

$

2.33

$

2.24

$

2.34

Notes:

  1. The Prior 2024 Guidance Range as reported in the company's Fourth Quarter 2023 Supplemental Information.
  2. Management will discuss the company's revised guidance in more detail during tomorrow's earnings call. Except as discussed during the call, the company's revised guidance excludes any impact from future acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances or repurchases, debt financing or repayments.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which we consider meaningful in measuring our operating performance.

These estimates are forward-looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including certain assumptions with respect to leasing activity, rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates and the amount and timing of acquisition and development activities. Our actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 9

SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (1)

Office

Retail

Multifamily

Mixed-Use

Total

Real estate rental revenue

Same-store

$

51,675

$

26,026

$

16,299

$

16,688

$

110,688

Non-same store

7

-

-

-

7

Total

51,682

26,026

16,299

16,688

110,695

Real estate expenses

Same-store

14,690

8,301

6,981

10,813

40,785

Non-same store

302

-

-

-

302

Total

14,992

8,301

6,981

10,813

41,087

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Same-store

36,985

17,725

9,318

5,875

69,903

Non-same store

(295)

-

-

-

(295)

Total

$

36,690

$

17,725

$

9,318

$

5,875

$

69,608

Same-store NOI

$

36,985

$

17,725

$

9,318

$

5,875

$

69,903

Net effect of straight-line rents (2)

(2,889)

204

195

191

(2,299)

Amortization of net above (below) market rents (3)

(483)

(260)

-

-

(743)

Net effect of other lease assets (4)

36

13

-

-

49

Tenant improvement reimbursements (5)

(134)

(1)

-

-

(135)

Same-store cash NOI (5)

$

33,515

$

17,681

$

9,513

$

6,066

$

66,775

Same-store cash NOI - Excluding Construction in Progress Write-off(6)

$

33,515

$

18,204

$

9,513

$

6,066

$

67,298

Notes:

  1. Same-storeand non-same store classifications are determined based on properties held on March 31, 2024 and 2023. See Glossary of Terms.
  2. Represents the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances.
  3. Represents the adjustment related to the acquisition of buildings with above (below) market rents.
  4. Represents adjustments related to amortization of lease incentives paid to tenants, amortization of lease intangibles and straight-line rent expense for our leases at the Annex at The Landmark at One Market.
  5. Tenant improvement reimbursements are excluded from same-store cash NOI to provide a more accurate measure of operating performance.
  6. The company wrote off $0.5 million in non-recurring costs incurred in prior periods relating to construction in progress for then-prospective construction within our retail segment.

NOI and same-store cash NOI are non-GAAP supplemental earnings measures which we consider meaningful in measuring our operating performance. Reconciliations of NOI and same-store cash NOI to net income are included in the Glossary of Terms.

First Quarter 2024 Supplemental Information

Page 10

