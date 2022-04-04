American Axle & Manufacturing : 2021 Report

SUSTAINABILITY MISSION

TO DELIVER POWER AND BUILD A SAFER, GREENER AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE FOR OUR ASSOCIATES, CUSTOMERS, COMMUNITIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT.

AAM (NYSE: AXL) is a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

4 A Letter from our Chairman & CEO

5 We Are AAM

6 Sustainability Priority Topics

7 ENVIRONMENTAL 9 Our Goals 10 Environmental Objectives

54 SUPPLY CHAIN 12 E4 Environmental Sustainability System 16 External Reporting

19 SOCIAL 22 S4 Safety Program 24 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 35 AAM 360 39

41 PRODUCT 42 Research and Development 45 AAM EV Technologies 51 Q4 Quality System 56 #TeamAAM in the CommunityExpectations 57 Doing Business with AAM 62 Supplier Diversity

63 GOVERNANCE 64 Sustainability Leadership 68 Ethics and Compliance 71 Industry Associations

72 ABOUT THIS REPORT 74 Forward Looking Statements

A letter from our Chairman and CEO

AAM was founded on the principles of operational excellence. It is in our DNA to strive for the highest levels of teamwork, responsibility, community involvement and respect for the environment. In line with our vision, we are committed to POWERing a more sustainable future that is safer, greener and more inclusive for our Associates, customers, communities, stakeholders and the environment.

It is a journey that we started on day one, and we are advancing that objective with challenging, yet achievable goals. Goals that will help AAM and the automotive industry move into a more sustainable future. We recognize that the success of all initiatives starts with committed leadership and a diverse, experienced team.

In 2021, AAM fortiﬁed eﬀorts in environmental sustainability by strengthening board level governance, appointing a senior executive to be AAM's Environmental Sustainability champion and adding resources to support the mission of improving AAM's sustainability performance.

We also signiﬁcantly advanced AAM's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in 2021. Our focus included new benchmarking, Associate engagement, training, development programs and solidifying our DEI strategy roadmap. Our primary goal is to advance a respectful and inclusive company culture where everyone feels welcomed and celebrated for who they are.

On the product side, we advanced our electriﬁcation portfolio by expanding into e-Beam axles and readying our next-generation 3-in-1 electric drive unit for commercialization. We now have global customers in multiple segments for our electriﬁcation technology, and we expect to continue to grow in this important market segment.

Additional highlights include:

We set speciﬁc environmental goals in 2019 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy usage and water consumption by the end of 2024. AAM achieved these goals ahead of schedule allowing us to establish new goals that will make an even more signiﬁcant diﬀerence to the world.

• We established new environmental sustainability targets, which include achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

• We launched the E4 Environmental Sustainability System, a new AAM Operating System module to strengthen our daily commitment to improving the environmental impact of our global engineering and manufacturing operations.

• We safely returned to our communities during volunteer events aimed at supporting the underserved.

• We made considerable progress towards a more diverse and sustainable supply chain, dedicating signiﬁcant resources to support our diverse-owned suppliers.

• We were named to Forbes' list of America's Best Large Employers ranking in the top ﬁve of our industry group. This underscores what we know to be true - AAM is a great place to work.

As you read this report, I'm sure you'll agree that we've made signiﬁcant progress advancing our sustainability objectives, and you'll learn more about our new goals and when we expect to meet them.

I'm proud of what we've done across our business and around the globe. But the work isn't done. You can expect that at AAM, as always, we will work to achieve proﬁtable growth, and we will do it sustainably.

This commitment touches every part of AAM, and our entire company is working to advance this sustainability mission.

As always, thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

David C. Dauch

AAM - POWERING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE… TOGETHER.

From highly-advanced electric drive units to heavy-duty axles, our customers have entrusted us to design, engineer, validate and manufacture driveline and metal forming technologies that POWER their vehicles. Our success has earned us a reputation for quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

Through the years, we have been driven by a disciplined approach to all that we do and a belief that our POWER lies in our people, products and processes.

As the automotive industry - and the world - evolves, AAM believes we have the POWER to build a better future. Creating this future will require commitment, teamwork and integrity - the same qualities that our Associates have displayed for nearly three decades. Building on our legacy and core values, we will transform our company, our products and our future.

Working with our customers, suppliers, partners and other stakeholders, we can POWER a greener and more sustainable future - one that is more diverse, inclusive and equitable.

At AAM, we believe it is our responsibility to create a better world and a brighter future.