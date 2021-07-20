Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXL   US0240611030

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

(AXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Axle & Manufacturing : AAM Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award

07/20/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DETROIT, July 20, 2021 - American Axle & Manufacturing was recognized as a GM Overdrive Award winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. AAM was one of only 26 companies to be selected as an Overdrive winner in 2020.

First presented in 2012, GM's Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.

'We are grateful for GM's recognition of AAM for launch excellence to maintain continuity of supply despite a significant industrial fire at one of our manufacturing facilities,' said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Supporting our global customers is our top priority and we are honored that GM recognizes that work.'

As part of the annual awards, GM also recognized 122 companies as a Supplier of the Year for consistently exceeding GM's expectations, providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2020 calendar year.

'As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,' said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

'Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,' Amin said. 'We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.'

The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Disclaimer

AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
08:18aAMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Co..
PU
07/16AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Re..
PU
07/13AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Announces Departure of Driveline Business Un..
PU
07/13AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Announces Departure of Driveline Business Un..
PU
07/13AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDIN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/13American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Gregory..
CI
07/07AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on American Axle &..
MT
07/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CareMax, EBay, NCC Group, PayPal, Tesla...
07/01AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : KeyBanc Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing H..
MT
06/25AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDIN : AXL) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 485 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 035 M 1 035 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,08 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Dauch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Simonte President
Christopher John May Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Eugene Barnes Secretary, VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Elizabeth Anne Chappell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.8.87%1 244
CUMMINS INC.5.07%35 213
RHEINMETALL AG-10.79%4 325
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION32.30%3 878
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED50.01%3 208
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.19.36%3 193