  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AXL   US0240611030

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

(AXL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.660 USD   -2.77%
04/07Barclays Adjusts Price Target on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings to $6 From $7, Reiterates Underweight Rating
MT
04/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' Price Target to $14 from $16, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/05Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings to $8 From $9, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
American Axle & Manufacturing : AAM to Present at Bank of America's 2022 Global Automotive Summit on April 13

04/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
DETROIT, April 8, 2022 -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in Bank of America's 2022 Global Automotive Summit on April 13. AAM is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com).

Disclaimer

AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:09:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 694 M - -
Net income 2022 68,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 762 M 762 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,66 $
Average target price 10,55 $
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Managers and Directors
David C. Dauch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Simonte President
Christopher John May Manager-Financial Reporting
David Eugene Barnes Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Elizabeth Anne Chappell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.-28.62%762
CUMMINS INC.-10.10%27 862
RHEINMETALL AG136.15%9 262
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED18.13%4 064
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-15.21%3 021
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-17.38%2 812