  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AXL   US0240611030

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

(AXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Axle & Manufacturing : AAM to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 30

07/16/2021 | 08:06am EDT
DETROIT, July 16, 2021- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States
(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 2958235.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until August 6, 2021. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States
(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 10156999. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

Disclaimer

AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 478 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 073 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,41 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Dauch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Simonte President
Christopher John May Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Eugene Barnes Secretary, VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Elizabeth Anne Chappell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.12.83%1 244
CUMMINS INC.5.24%35 213
RHEINMETALL AG-7.37%4 325
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION35.04%3 878
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED52.15%3 208
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.21.37%3 193