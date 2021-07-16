American Axle & Manufacturing : AAM to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 30

DETROIT, July 16, 2021- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.



To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States

(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 2958235.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until August 6, 2021. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States

(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 10156999. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.