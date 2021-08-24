Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. American Basketball Association, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABKB   US02451T1060

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Basketball Association : ABA RETURNS TO VERMONT WITH BENNINGTON MARTENS

08/24/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABA RETURNS TO VERMONT WITH BENNINGTON MARTENS

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the league will be returning to Vermont with the addition of the Bennington Martens scheduled to begin play in November. 'Several years ago, we had the Vermont Frost Heaves in the ABA and the team did very well,' stated ABA CEO. 'We even had the ABA All Star Game there so we are very excited to be back - and very excited about our new ownership group. This season, the team will play its games in North Adams, MA until its new gym is ready.'

The team will be co-owned by Shawn Pratt and Chris Kidd. Shawn Pratt has a long and rich history playing and coaching basketball throughout the Northeast. Born in Brooklyn NY, he grew up playing ball on the playgrounds of NYC and hasn't left the court since playing in high school and college at Southern Vermont College prior to a professional career. Currently, Shawn is a community leader promoting and advocating for social justice, educational equity, opportunities for youth leadership and has recently been appointed to the Criminal Justice Council of Vermont by the Governor. Chris Kidd is a Pastor in Troy NY with the Move of God Deliverance Ministry and owner, trainer, coach of Hoops4Christ LLC. A graduate of Sage College of Albany in Sports and Management, he was an Honorable Mention All American at Dutchess Community College and is a former ABA player.

'We are very excited about being a part of the ABA and bringing the league back to Vermont,' added Pratt. 'We are receiving such great support from the community and are much appreciative of it. We cannot wait until our venue is complete and certainly hope that our fans will attend the games in North Adams until our facility is ready.' For more information email shawnpratt802@gmail.com or chriskidd30.ck@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

-

Thanks Have a good day all.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.
08/24AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba returns to vermont with bennington martens
PU
08/23AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba launches native aba initiative
PU
08/19AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba league meeting in las vegas introduces new..
PU
08/01AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Talladega knights set to join aba for 2022 sea..
PU
07/20AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba) coming to canada
PU
07/06AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Yeadon kings move to atlantic city
PU
06/26AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Leslie samuel named president of aba caribbean
PU
06/23AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba to launch aba gold in spring/summer 2022
PU
06/22AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Fast break fury added to record-setting aba ex..
PU
06/05AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba returns to louisville, kentucky with louis..
PU
More news
Chart AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Basketball Association, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Newman Chief Executive Officer