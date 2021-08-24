American Basketball Association : ABA RETURNS TO VERMONT WITH BENNINGTON MARTENS

ABA RETURNS TO VERMONT WITH BENNINGTON MARTENS

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the league will be returning to Vermont with the addition of the Bennington Martens scheduled to begin play in November. 'Several years ago, we had the Vermont Frost Heaves in the ABA and the team did very well,' stated ABA CEO. 'We even had the ABA All Star Game there so we are very excited to be back - and very excited about our new ownership group. This season, the team will play its games in North Adams, MA until its new gym is ready.'

The team will be co-owned by Shawn Pratt and Chris Kidd. Shawn Pratt has a long and rich history playing and coaching basketball throughout the Northeast. Born in Brooklyn NY, he grew up playing ball on the playgrounds of NYC and hasn't left the court since playing in high school and college at Southern Vermont College prior to a professional career. Currently, Shawn is a community leader promoting and advocating for social justice, educational equity, opportunities for youth leadership and has recently been appointed to the Criminal Justice Council of Vermont by the Governor. Chris Kidd is a Pastor in Troy NY with the Move of God Deliverance Ministry and owner, trainer, coach of Hoops4Christ LLC. A graduate of Sage College of Albany in Sports and Management, he was an Honorable Mention All American at Dutchess Community College and is a former ABA player.

'We are very excited about being a part of the ABA and bringing the league back to Vermont,' added Pratt. 'We are receiving such great support from the community and are much appreciative of it. We cannot wait until our venue is complete and certainly hope that our fans will attend the games in North Adams until our facility is ready.' For more information email shawnpratt802@gmail.com or chriskidd30.ck@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com

