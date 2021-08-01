Log in
    ABKB   US02451T1060

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
American Basketball Association : TALLADEGA KNIGHTS SET TO JOIN ABA FOR 2022 SEASON

08/01/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
TALLADEGA KNIGHTS SET TO JOIN ABA FOR 2022 SEASON

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Talladega Knights will be among the expansion teams for the 2022-2023 season. 'We have record-setting expansion for the upcoming season starting in November,' stated ABA CEO. And already we've added nearly a dozen teams for the following season. Very exciting indeed. And it is especially exciting to have Roger Chaney as part of the ABA.'

Roger is a native of Birmingham AL and an entrepreneur who has his hands in many businesses and investments. He also mentors youth and advocates for people with disabilities. Roger survived a gunshot to the back of his head on Christmas morning, 2019. Doctors said there could be a chance he would not walk again after the injury. But he was walking three days afterwards. 'I give all glory and praise to God for my recovery,' added Chaney. 'I am looking to bring fun and excitement to the city of Talladega with my basketball team and the ABA.'

For more information, email chaneyr469@gmail.com or call 205 422 2568 or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

-

Thanks.

Have a good Sunday all.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Joseph F. Newman Chief Executive Officer