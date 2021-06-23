Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. American Basketball Association, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABKB   US02451T1060

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
Summary 
Summary

American Basketball Association : ABA TO LAUNCH ABA GOLD IN SPRING/SUMMER 2022

06/23/2021 | 10:55pm EDT
ABA TO LAUNCH ABA GOLD IN SPRING/SUMMER 2022

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it will launch a spring/summer basketball league following the regular ABA season which ends in April. 'The name of the league will be ABA GOLD,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'It will be headed by Harold Whaley, VP of ABA Strategic Planning and Sharon Blacknall, an ABA team owner and South Central Division Chairman, This will be a league unlike any other professional basketball league with so many

exciting innovations. ABA GOLD is a concept that we have been working on for several years and had hoped to launch it last year, but Covid-19 delayed the launch.'

'Initially, ABA GOLD will be open to existing ABA teams,' added Ms. Blacknall. 'With the ABA's new Operation Upgrade firmly in place, we want to be sure that every team that participates in the spring/summer league meets high professional standards as some of the unique elements of ABA GOLD will require that. We are also developing a new 'division' structure each with 4-5 team components as part of the exciting innovations and each overseen by a Division Coordinator. Complete details will be forthcoming.

'The successful rollout of ABA GOLD is very important as it will precede ABA PLATINUM, an entirely new concept we have on the drawing boards,' stated Mr. Whaley. 'Suffice to say, the ABA brand will be setting the pace for professional basketball in the years to come..'

-

Thanks. Have a good evening.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 02:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Joseph F. Newman Chief Executive Officer