  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. American Basketball Association, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABKB   US02451T1060

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
Summary 
Summary

American Basketball Association : FAST BREAK FURY ADDED TO RECORD-SETTING ABA EXPANSION

06/22/2021 | 11:45pm EDT
FAST BREAK FURY ADDED TO RECORD-SETTING ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Fast Break Fury located in Batavia, NY is the latest team added to the record-setting expansion of the league which begins the next season in early November. 'We are very pleased to have Keith and Jen Moore and their company, Mooreland Productions, as part of the ABA. These are very experienced people with professional basketball teams in other league and have proven to be very successful on and off the court. Batavia is located halfway between Rochester NY and Buffalo NY.'

Mooreland Productions, LLC was founded in 2018 so that Keith and Jen could share their passion for fun and affordable entertainment. Their company provides a variety of platforms for athletes, models, actors to showcase their talents, gain invaluable life skills and further their careers.

'We are dedicated to creating a championship basketball team in the ABA that will bring the Upstate NY community together,' added Jen Moore. 'And provide an affordable, high-caliber, professional sports and entertainment experience for our fans, with a positive impact on our community.'

-

Thanks.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 03:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Joseph F. Newman Chief Executive Officer