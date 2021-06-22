American Basketball Association : FAST BREAK FURY ADDED TO RECORD-SETTING ABA EXPANSION

FAST BREAK FURY ADDED TO RECORD-SETTING ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Fast Break Fury located in Batavia, NY is the latest team added to the record-setting expansion of the league which begins the next season in early November. 'We are very pleased to have Keith and Jen Moore and their company, Mooreland Productions, as part of the ABA. These are very experienced people with professional basketball teams in other league and have proven to be very successful on and off the court. Batavia is located halfway between Rochester NY and Buffalo NY.'

Mooreland Productions, LLC was founded in 2018 so that Keith and Jen could share their passion for fun and affordable entertainment. Their company provides a variety of platforms for athletes, models, actors to showcase their talents, gain invaluable life skills and further their careers.

'We are dedicated to creating a championship basketball team in the ABA that will bring the Upstate NY community together,' added Jen Moore. 'And provide an affordable, high-caliber, professional sports and entertainment experience for our fans, with a positive impact on our community.'

-

Thanks.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO