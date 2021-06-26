American Basketball Association : LESLIE SAMUEL NAMED PRESIDENT OF ABA CARIBBEAN

LESLIE SAMUEL NAMED PRESIDENT OF ABA CARIBBEAN

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that Leslie Beckett Samuel has been named President of ABA Caribbean. The offices of ABA Caribbean were recently moved to the Bahamas; Mr. Samuel will oversee the operations of the newly formed league. A Haitian descendant, he was born in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and has dual U.S. citizenship. By profession, Mr. Beckett Samuel is a sports and entertainment agent as well as a business and political strategist. He is also a publicist and linguist, speaker of four languages (Creole, English, French, Spanish) and an accomplished interpreter/translator to domestic and foreign government officials, diplomats and investors with prior education in The Bahamas, Haiti and United States before reading 'International Law with Politics' in England, United Kingdom.

'I am very excited about being part of the great ABA and helping with its international expansion,' stated Mr. Beckett Samuel. 'Working with ABA Caribbean CEO Kevin Dailey and Harold Whaley, ABA VP of Strategic Planning, our goal is to have ABA teams on most of the Caribbean islands in the next two to three years starting with special events and tournaments including US ABA teams within the year. Exciting days lie ahead for ABA Caribbean.'

ABA Caribbean CEO Kevin Dailey added, 'Having someone with the knowledge, background, experience and contacts that Leslie provides is a key element in achieving the goals we set for the development of ABA Caribbean. I am really looking forward to working with him to help maximize the potential of this great ABA initiative.'

-

Thanks.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO