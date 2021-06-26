Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. American Basketball Association, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABKB   US02451T1060

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

American Basketball Association : LESLIE SAMUEL NAMED PRESIDENT OF ABA CARIBBEAN

06/26/2021 | 10:53pm EDT
LESLIE SAMUEL NAMED PRESIDENT OF ABA CARIBBEAN

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that Leslie Beckett Samuel has been named President of ABA Caribbean. The offices of ABA Caribbean were recently moved to the Bahamas; Mr. Samuel will oversee the operations of the newly formed league. A Haitian descendant, he was born in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and has dual U.S. citizenship. By profession, Mr. Beckett Samuel is a sports and entertainment agent as well as a business and political strategist. He is also a publicist and linguist, speaker of four languages (Creole, English, French, Spanish) and an accomplished interpreter/translator to domestic and foreign government officials, diplomats and investors with prior education in The Bahamas, Haiti and United States before reading 'International Law with Politics' in England, United Kingdom.

'I am very excited about being part of the great ABA and helping with its international expansion,' stated Mr. Beckett Samuel. 'Working with ABA Caribbean CEO Kevin Dailey and Harold Whaley, ABA VP of Strategic Planning, our goal is to have ABA teams on most of the Caribbean islands in the next two to three years starting with special events and tournaments including US ABA teams within the year. Exciting days lie ahead for ABA Caribbean.'

ABA Caribbean CEO Kevin Dailey added, 'Having someone with the knowledge, background, experience and contacts that Leslie provides is a key element in achieving the goals we set for the development of ABA Caribbean. I am really looking forward to working with him to help maximize the potential of this great ABA initiative.'

-

Thanks.

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 02:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Newman Chief Executive Officer