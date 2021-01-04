Log in
AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News

American Basketball Association : ABA ADDS FIRCREST KNIGHTS TO RECORD-SETTING EXPANSION

01/04/2021 | 11:34am EST
Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced the addition of the

Fircrest Knights located in the Seattle area of Washington to its record-setting expansion for the 2021-2022

season,. 'We are very pleased to have James Henderson and Dywayne Covington as part of the ABA; both

have extensive basketball backgrounds, James is a former ABA player.'

'We have been playing in rec leagues for the last two years,' added Henderson. 'We have college players

as well as former ABA players on our roster. Head Coach Zach McKenzie will bring a lot of knowledge

of the game to the team and I believe we as a team will bring an exciting presence to the ABA and we will

not dissapoint.' The Knights will be a great addition to the powerful Pacific Division. For more information,

-

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 16:33:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
