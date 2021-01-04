American Basketball Association : ABA ADDS FIRCREST KNIGHTS TO RECORD-SETTING EXPANSION

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced the addition of the

Fircrest Knights located in the Seattle area of Washington to its record-setting expansion for the 2021-2022

season,. 'We are very pleased to have James Henderson and Dywayne Covington as part of the ABA; both

have extensive basketball backgrounds, James is a former ABA player.'

'We have been playing in rec leagues for the last two years,' added Henderson. 'We have college players

as well as former ABA players on our roster. Head Coach Zach McKenzie will bring a lot of knowledge

of the game to the team and I believe we as a team will bring an exciting presence to the ABA and we will

not dissapoint.' The Knights will be a great addition to the powerful Pacific Division. For more information,

