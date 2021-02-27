American Basketball Association : ABA ANNOUNCES NEW INITIATIVE ABA SALES & MARKETING

ABA ANNOUNCES NEW INITIATIVE ABA SALES & MARKETING

Indianapolis, IN.

The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced its latest initiative, ABA Sales and Marketing, designed to provide opportunities for people interested in sports management and marketing. 'With over 200 teams, the ABA is the largest professional sports league in the US providing players an opportunity to gain valuable experience on the court,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'ABA Sales and Marketing will do the same thing off the court. With the dramatic changes in marketing recently due to social distancing since the pandemic, more and more use of ZOOM, phones, emails, social media and other digital platforms working from home, this has provided exciting new opportunities in the sports marketing/management field.'

The national staff will be directed by Michael Watson, ABA CEO, who is developing a central sales office in Florida to focus on national sponsorship sales while Arnie Goldberg, ABA VP of Sales, will focus on setting up regional offices nationwide to focus on local teams' sponsorship; sales.

