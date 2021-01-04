Log in
AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION, INC.

(ABKB)
American Basketball Association : ABA OPENING WEEKEND SCORES

01/04/2021 | 11:40am EST
Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) officially opened its 2020-2021 season this weekend

with 17 games played under strict Covid-19 guidelines. 'While we have been playing a few games in November and

December,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman, 'this was our largest weekend thus far this year. Only about 25% of our

teams will be playing during this scaled down season due to venue availability and fan limitations, but we will still have

more teams participating than any other sports league.'

River Region Generals over St. Marys Bucks, 117-112

Chicago Fury over Chicago Rebels, 111-90

Nassau Pride over Atlanta Aliens, 130-127

Chicago Knights over Chicago Angels, 123-114

Chicago Fury over Chicago Knights, 112-98

Hi Desert Pumas over San Diego Surf, 104-90

NEPA Stars & Stripes over Central Jersey Sharks, 123-113

Steel City Yellow Jackets over Beaver County Indians, 180-86

Chicago Angels over Chicago Rebels, 110-94

Team Trouble over California Golden Tigers, 96-95

Jackson Showboats over River City Gamblers, 129-120

Missouri Capitals over River City Gamblers, 132-116

Jackson Showboats over St. Louis Spirits, 126-122

Las Vegas Royals over Tucson Buckets, 117-113

Las Vegas Royals over Phoenix Valley Outlaws, 123-109

Las Vegas Royals over Phoenix Knights, 101-84

Columbus Blackhawks over Atlanta Aliens, 137-128

The ABA will posts its first Power Rankings of the season this week. For more information, visit www.abaliveaction.com.

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 16:39:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
