American Basketball Association : ABA RETURNS TO CANADA WITH NEW ABA CANADA INITIATIVE

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the league will return to Canada with the launching of ABA Canada.
The new league, American Basketball Association Canada, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC Pink: PSRU) and is a part of the ABA's international expansion
which currently includes ABA Australia, ABA Mexico and ABA Caribbean. 'We have been very eager to return to Canada,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'We were very
successful there several years ago and the group that Xavier Mitchell and Paul Kahn have put together should be successful once again,.'
'Initially we will focus on Ontario and Quebec in the east,' added Kahn, a Toronto-based investment banker, 'and then will move west. We'll develop these two areas with 10-12 teams and also plan to
host games with US teams as well as travel to US markets to play.'
Xavier Mitchell commented: 'We have already incorporated ABA Canada as a Canadian Federal Corporation and have obtained office space. The next step
will be to interview potential team owners to ascertain their suitability in starting a team. In addition, Valiant Eagle will announce two US teams that will add
