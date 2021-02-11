Log in
American Basketball Association : ABA RETURNS TO CANADA WITH NEW ABA CANADA INITIATIVE

02/11/2021 | 02:31pm EST
Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the league will return to Canada with the launching of ABA Canada.

The new league, American Basketball Association Canada, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC Pink: PSRU) and is a part of the ABA's international expansion

which currently includes ABA Australia, ABA Mexico and ABA Caribbean. 'We have been very eager to return to Canada,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'We were very

successful there several years ago and the group that Xavier Mitchell and Paul Kahn have put together should be successful once again,.'

'Initially we will focus on Ontario and Quebec in the east,' added Kahn, a Toronto-based investment banker, 'and then will move west. We'll develop these two areas with 10-12 teams and also plan to

host games with US teams as well as travel to US markets to play.'

Xavier Mitchell commented: 'We have already incorporated ABA Canada as a Canadian Federal Corporation and have obtained office space. The next step

will be to interview potential team owners to ascertain their suitability in starting a team. In addition, Valiant Eagle will announce two US teams that will add

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected

future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the

business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other

problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual

results, performance achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under

the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc.

Valiant Eagle, Inc,. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV

communications. VW aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation,

through technology.

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc-

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 19:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
