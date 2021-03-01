American Basketball Association : ABA SCORES SAT, FEB 27 & SUN, FEB 28

Georgia Gwizzlies over Florida All Stars 141-120
Steel City Yellow Jackets over Pottstown Power 150-97
Midwest Falcons over Indiana Lyons 83-75
Midwest Guardians over Beaver County Indians 137-121
Delaware Snipers over Central Jersey Sharks 127-108
Atlanta Aliens over Team Perseverance 154-98
Team Trouble over Las Vegas Royals 130-111
Nassau County Pride over St. Marys Bucks 135-89
Chicago Fury over Kind Soul Bobcats 138-102
Jacksonville Giants over St. Augustine Glory 125-91
Binghamton Bulldogs over Philly Stunnaz 145-110
Delco Desperados over NEPA Stars & Stripes 128-124 OT
Columbus Blackhawks over Albany Wolves 129-122
Binghamton Bulldogs over Spa City Gamblers 134-121
Delaware Snipers over Harlem Underdogs 101-93
Chula Vista Suns over San Diego Surf 182-86
West Chester Wildcats over Central PA Kings 161-95
North Alabama War Dawgs over Jackson Showboats 118-98
Silicon Valley Panthers over East Bay Kings 128-91
Team Trouble over Fresno Flaming Sunrays 128-95
South Phoenix Knights over Tucson Buckets 111-107 OT
New Hampshire Rockets over Providence Pirates 98-97