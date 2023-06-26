UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 26, 2023

AMERICAN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

100 Washington Street, Suite 100 Reno, NV 89503

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 26, 2023, American Battery Technology Company (the "Company") filed a prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement") related to the offer and sale from time to time of up to 25,000,000 shares ("Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") of American Battery Technology Company (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"). Sales of our Common Stock, if any, will be made directly by us at market prices, or to Tysadco Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, pursuant to the terms of a written sales agreement in substantially the form attached to the Prospectus Supplement as Annex A. The opinion of Holland & Hart LLP, the Company's counsel, regarding the legality of the Shares that may be issued and sold pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the Shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

