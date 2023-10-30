AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $10.2 million or $1.10 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 million or $1.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $13.3 million or $1.44 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 9% and a decline of 23%, respectively. This decline is a result of an increase in the cost of deposits and higher average borrowings. For the third quarter of 2023, net income associated with the PPP program totaled $13 thousand or $0.00 per fully diluted share compared to $251 thousand or $0.03 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $32.6 million or $3.53 per fully diluted share, a decline of $2 million or 6%, from the $34.6 million net income or $3.77 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income associated with the PPP program totaled $105 thousand or $0.01 per fully diluted share compared to $2.8 million or $0.31 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
“Despite the challenging interest rate and liquidity environments, both net interest margin and earnings increased over the prior quarter. Importantly, relationship deposits increased significantly during a period of challenges for the industry due to the consistency and discipline of the Bank’s strategy. As of quarter end, total deposits exceeded the balances of June 30, 2023 by $249 million and exceeded the balances of December 31, 2022 by $112 million. This is a notable accomplishment as these new deposits were derived from the same typical sources as always that reflect our marketplace. Borrowing is down significantly since the end of June and we have a strong deposit pipeline of new customers for the remainder of the year. During the last two quarters our deposit growth has outpaced our loan growth and we expect this trend to continue to maintain and enhance our strong liquidity position. These efforts will result in the moderation of our cost of deposits especially as we wean ourselves from higher paying deposit accounts over time.
“In light of our enviable credit culture and history, we continually monitor the loan portfolio for negative market trends. The previous labor disruption by the writers and ongoing strike by the actors has caused concerns for businesses related to the entertainment industry. With limited direct exposure to production companies, we are closely monitoring customers that provide services to the industry which represent 1% of total loans.
“It feels as though over the last several years we have had to navigate different types of turmoil, and the time between events has shortened. The team has weathered the storms, delivered profitability and has exceeded my expectations. The Bank’s business model has been tested and the results are very positive. I’m proud of serving the community as we celebrate the 25 year Anniversary of the Bank this month” commented Leon Blankstein, ABB’s CEO and Director.
For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, net interest income was $30.3 million, a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2023. Interest income on loans increased by $1.1 million due to loan growth and higher interest rates. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decline of $3.4 million in interest expense on borrowings commensurate with lower balances offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $2.9 million commensurate with higher rates and balances. For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, the cost of deposits was 1.0% representing an increase of 0.27% compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2023.
The provision for loan losses was $0.8 million in the quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter. The provision was based on loan growth and a $0.4 million increase in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments mainly due to a reduction in line utilization. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.10% at September 30, 2023 compared to 1.09% as of June 30, 2023.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 3.12% from 2.99% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher loan yields, an increase in average non-interest bearing deposits and a decline in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.12% from 3.40% for the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases in the cost of deposits and in average borrowings. As of September 30, 2023, 65% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 79 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 40% are indexed to prime of which $324 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of September 2023, the net interest margin was 3.16% with a cost of deposits of 1.08%.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a change in the mix of liabilities to lower cost deposits from higher cost short-term borrowings. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income decreased by $2.1 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is primarily due to a change in the mix of liabilities from lower cost deposits to higher cost short-term borrowings.
The following table reflects the effect of PPP related income in 2022 for comparison purposes. The remaining $1.8 million balance of PPP loans are expected to be held to term.
|(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts)
|As of or For the
Nine Months Ended:
|As of or For the
Three Months Ended:
|September
2023
|September
2022
|September
2023
|September
2022
|PPP Total Loans, net
$
1,831
$
10,066
$
1,831
$
10,066
|Total PPP loan income
$
148
$
3,993
$
18
$
356
|Total PPP loan income after tax
$
105
$
2,816
$
13
$
251
|Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted
$
0.01
$
0.31
$
0.00
$
0.03
Provision for Credit Losses
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Increase
(Decrease)
|(Figures in $000s)
|Addition to allowance for loan losses
$
424
$
1,268
$
(844
)
|Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments
424
260
164
|Total loan-related provision
$
848
$
1,528
$
(680
)
|Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities
-
-
-
|Total provision for credit losses
$
848
$
1,528
$
(680
)
The provision for credit losses was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for the third quarter was based on an increase in loan balances and a decline in line utilization resulting in higher reserves for unfunded loan commitments.
Non-Interest Income
The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter and compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to a decline in the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds. In 2023, the Bank sold SBA loans to realize gains to offset losses on the sale of investment securities.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, total non-interest expense increased $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter and $1.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to an increase in professional services for recruiting. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional services. The efficiency ratio increased to 55% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 54% for the second quarter of 2023 and 45% for the third quarter of 2022.
There were 235 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2023 compared to 211 a year ago and 231 at June 30, 2023. Most of the increase in FTE is in the back office commensurate with the increase in customers. The Bank has 42 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of one from both a year ago and the prior quarter.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $5.7 million or 13% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.
Mark Christian joined the Bank as EVP, Chief Operations Officer on September 18, 2023. Prior to joining the Bank, Mark worked in the same role at InBank, and at Pacific Western Bank for over 20 years.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 28.2% for quarter ended September 30, 2023, 27.6% for quarter ended June 30, 2023, 27.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and is estimated to be between 27.0%-28.5% for 2023.
Balance Sheet
For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total loans increased $12 million, or 0.5% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this growth was in non owner-occupied commercial real estate (CRE) loans of which the largest was to fund a community shelter for housing. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans decreased by $15 million mainly as a result of a reduction in line utilization. At September 30, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank’s commercial lines of credit decreased to 24% from 26% at June 30, 2023.
|
September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|RE - Owner Occupied
$
1,086,242
$
1,076,604
|RE - Non Owner Occupied
723,183
697,764
|Construction & Land
44,101
51,226
|Total CRE Loans
$
1,853,527
$
1,825,594
Total investment securities declined 3%, during the third quarter of 2023 to $1.19 billion including $572 million or 44% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. As of September 30, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio increased to 5.8 years from 5.6 years as of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss on AFS securities increased to $93.5 million as of September 30, 2023 from $78.7 million as of June 30, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing increased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which holds primarily municipal securities, is 7.6 years. As of September 30, 2023, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $90 million.
During the third quarter of 2023, deposits grew steadily throughout the quarter increasing by $249 million or 8% to $3.5 billion. The majority of growth came from existing customers as well as new relationships. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. Since January 1, 2023, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $135 million in deposits from 138 new clients. The Bank’s off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients declined by $21 million during the third quarter of 2023 to $247 million. The Bank has no brokered deposits.
During the third quarter of 2023, total assets decreased $28.5 million, or 0.7%, total loans increased $11.6 million, or 0.5%, total deposits increased by $249 million, or 8%, and borrowings declined by $280 million.
The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023 by pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.8 billion in borrowing capacity as of September 30, 2023.
At September 30, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.21%, benefitting from year to date net income and adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) as compared to year end.
Asset Quality
The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:
|
September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Non-performing assets (NPA)
$
5,315
$
5,788
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
|Total NPA
$
5,315
$
5,788
|NPA as a % of total assets
0.14
%
0.15
%
|Past Due as a % of total Loans
0.06
%
0.00
%
|Criticized as a % of total Loans
5.56
%
4.56
%
|Classified as a % of total Loans
0.20
%
0.25
%
During the third quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.4 million to $5.3 million mainly due to two paid off loan relationships. As of September 30, 2023, NPAs have a $392 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to five C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans reflect an overall deterioration in contractors impacted by the rains earlier in the year while labor and material costs increased. The construction industry related loans represent 14% of the loan portfolio.
The loan portfolio has approximately 1% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets.
The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|September 30,
2022
|(Figures in $000s)
|Balance, beginning of period
$
27,172
$
26,073
$
29,635
$
25,062
|Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
-
(3,885
)
-
|Charge-offs
(15
)
(179
)
(194
)
(23
)
|Recoveries
20
10
40
54
|Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$
5
$
(169
)
$
(154
)
$
31
|Provision
424
1,268
2,005
3,346
|Balance, end of period
$
27,601
$
27,172
$
27,601
$
28,439
|Allowance as a % of loans
1.10
%
1.09
%
1.10
%
1.24
%
The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $27.6 million during the third quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in loan growth. There were $15,000 in charge offs in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $23,000 during the prior year. The Bank has one $233 thousand restructured loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty. The Bank adopted CECL as of January 1, 2023, thus 2022 was under a different accounting method.
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
September
June
December
September
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
$
71,351
$
74,634
$
34,644
$
79,490
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
12,111
13,558
1,931
13,420
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
97,828
104,916
123,164
133,686
|Mortgage Backed Securities
398,645
424,316
439,376
447,488
|State and Municipals
91,064
97,005
101,788
99,441
|Corporate Bonds
13,866
13,443
15,021
15,205
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
601,403
639,680
679,349
695,820
|Mortgage Backed Securities
181,623
184,796
190,525
193,640
|State and Municipals
390,764
391,381
394,219
394,929
|Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity
(55
)
(55
)
-
-
|Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost,
572,332
576,122
584,744
588,569
|Net of Allowance for Credit Losses
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
|Total Investment Securities
1,188,735
1,230,802
1,279,093
1,299,389
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,853,527
1,825,594
1,721,911
1,643,780
|Commercial and Industrial
476,129
491,576
514,787
494,681
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
1,831
2,039
9,505
10,066
|Residential Real Estate
172,411
171,593
179,452
151,514
|Installment and Other
7,107
8,590
14,547
5,186
|Total Loans Receivable
2,511,005
2,499,392
2,440,202
2,305,227
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(27,601
)
(27,172
)
(29,635
)
(28,439
)
|Loans Receivable, Net
2,483,404
2,472,220
2,410,567
2,276,788
|Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net
4,845
5,099
5,605
5,645
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance
28,400
28,302
27,668
28,282
|Other Assets
85,315
78,021
81,254
80,405
|Total Assets
$
3,874,161
$
3,902,636
$
3,840,762
$
3,783,419
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,796,743
$
1,758,435
$
1,808,570
$
1,894,054
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
331,315
292,443
314,747
322,945
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,124,590
1,010,012
1,225,619
1,249,575
|Certificates of Deposit
250,032
193,141
41,858
43,530
|Total Deposits
3,502,680
3,254,031
3,390,794
3,510,104
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
40,000
320,000
161,500
-
|Other Liabilities
52,204
45,555
34,018
37,218
|Total Liabilities
$
3,594,884
$
3,619,586
$
3,586,312
$
3,547,322
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
$
207,451
$
206,597
$
205,558
$
204,682
|Retained Earnings
165,372
155,190
130,080
116,128
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(93,546
)
(78,737
)
(81,188
)
(84,713
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
279,277
$
283,050
$
254,450
$
236,097
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,874,161
$
3,902,636
$
3,840,762
$
3,783,419
|Standby Letters of Credit
$
41,823
$
41,083
$
38,459
$
42,067
|Per Share Information:
|Common Shares Outstanding
9,039,092
9,021,739
8,963,108
8,937,069
|Book Value Per Share
$
30.90
$
31.37
$
28.39
$
26.42
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
30.90
$
31.37
$
28.39
$
26.42
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|September
|June
|September
2023
2023
2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
32,332
$
31,280
$
25,134
|Interest on Investment Securities
7,787
7,788
7,181
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
279
252
467
|Total Interest Income
40,398
39,320
32,782
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
704
407
40
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
6,019
4,323
383
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
1,964
1,024
10
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings
1,433
4,875
16
|Total Interest Expense
10,120
10,629
449
|Net Interest Income
30,278
28,691
32,333
|Provision for Credit Losses
848
1,528
836
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
29,430
27,163
31,497
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
937
994
1,056
|International Fees
439
441
318
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(63
)
(378
)
24
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
143
235
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
98
439
270
|Other
398
634
461
|Total Non-Interest Income
1,952
2,365
2,129
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
11,487
11,624
10,854
|Occupancy and Equipment
1,200
1,200
1,243
|Professional Services
2,136
1,812
1,716
|Promotion Expenses
794
606
618
|Other
1,587
1,406
1,198
|Total Non-Interest Expense
17,204
16,648
15,629
|Earnings before income taxes
14,178
12,880
17,997
|Income Tax Expense
3,996
3,554
4,747
|NET INCOME
$
10,182
$
9,326
$
13,250
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.11
$
1.02
$
1.45
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.10
$
1.01
$
1.44
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,211,933
9,179,590
9,110,176
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,240,346
9,218,320
9,200,981
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|For the nine months ended:
|September
|September
2023
2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
93,355
$
70,928
|Interest on Investment Securities
23,436
20,120
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
739
610
|Total Interest Income
117,530
91,658
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
1,342
97
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
12,572
1,013
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
3,255
31
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings
9,394
108
|Total Interest Expense
26,563
1,249
|Net Interest Income
90,967
90,409
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,839
3,346
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
88,128
87,063
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
2,954
3,035
|International Fees
1,150
1,032
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(652
)
(43
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
989
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
732
(569
)
|Other
1,738
1,159
|Total Non-Interest Income
6,911
4,614
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
34,449
30,816
|Occupancy and Equipment
3,592
3,521
|Professional Services
5,867
5,140
|Promotion Expenses
1,841
1,341
|Other
4,276
3,536
|Total Non-Interest Expense
50,025
44,354
|Earnings before income taxes
45,014
47,323
|Income Tax Expense
12,422
12,716
|NET INCOME
$
32,592
$
34,607
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
3.55
$
3.81
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
3.53
$
3.77
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,181,813
9,083,190
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,229,089
9,185,905
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|September 2023
|June 2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
21,319
$
279
5.19
%
$
20,808
$
252
4.86
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
101,829
1,325
5.21
%
109,816
1,255
4.57
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
696,633
3,236
1.86
%
708,368
3,325
1.88
%
|State and Municipals
498,134
2,745
2.20
%
500,033
2,759
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
188
4.63
%
16,250
186
4.58
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,312,846
7,494
2.28
%
1,334,467
7,525
2.26
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
293
7.82
%
15,000
263
7.00
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,327,846
7,787
2.35
%
1,349,467
7,788
2.31
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,842,818
21,974
4.73
%
1,815,531
21,136
4.67
%
|Commercial and Industrial
478,840
7,716
6.39
%
479,833
7,484
6.26
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
1,902
18
3.83
%
2,674
49
7.39
%
|Residential Real Estate
170,576
2,558
5.95
%
173,644
2,552
5.89
%
|Installment and Other
8,537
66
3.07
%
7,711
59
3.05
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,502,673
32,332
5.13
%
2,479,393
31,280
5.06
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,851,838
$
40,398
4.10
%
$
3,849,668
$
39,320
4.04
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,824,291
-
0.00
%
1,726,401
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
324,710
704
0.86
%
295,110
407
0.55
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,062,607
6,019
2.25
%
1,003,941
4,323
1.73
%
|Certificates of Deposit
228,872
1,964
3.40
%
140,114
1,024
2.93
%
|Total Deposits
3,440,480
8,687
1.00
%
3,165,566
5,754
0.73
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
105,087
1,433
5.41
%
392,968
4,875
4.98
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,721,276
10,120
2.33
%
1,832,133
10,629
2.33
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,545,567
$
10,120
1.13
%
$
3,558,534
$
10,629
1.20
%
|Net Interest Income
$
30,278
$
28,691
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.97
%
2.84
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.12
%
2.99
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.12
%
2.99
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|September 2023
|September 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
21,319
$
279
5.19
%
$
78,168
$
467
2.37
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
101,829
1,325
5.21
%
139,525
570
1.63
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
696,633
3,236
1.86
%
747,130
3,404
1.82
%
|State and Municipals
498,134
2,745
2.20
%
513,082
2,840
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
188
4.63
%
14,424
142
3.93
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,312,846
7,494
2.28
%
1,414,161
6,956
1.97
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
293
7.82
%
15,000
225
6.00
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,327,846
7,787
2.35
%
1,429,161
7,181
2.01
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,842,818
21,974
4.73
%
1,609,616
16,938
4.17
%
|Commercial and Industrial
478,840
7,716
6.39
%
493,273
6,112
4.92
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
1,902
18
3.83
%
13,580
356
10.40
%
|Residential Real Estate
170,576
2,558
5.95
%
138,437
1,678
4.81
%
|Installment and Other
8,537
66
3.07
%
6,694
50
2.99
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,502,673
32,332
5.13
%
2,261,600
25,134
4.41
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,851,838
$
40,398
4.10
%
$
3,768,929
$
32,782
3.40
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,824,291
-
0.00
%
1,942,800
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
324,710
704
0.86
%
307,736
40
0.05
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,062,607
6,019
2.25
%
1,237,809
383
0.12
%
|Certificates of Deposit
228,872
1,964
3.40
%
42,396
10
0.10
%
|Total Deposits
3,440,480
8,687
1.00
%
3,530,741
433
0.05
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
105,087
1,433
5.41
%
2,609
16
2.37
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,721,276
10,120
2.33
%
1,590,550
449
0.11
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,545,567
$
10,120
1.13
%
$
3,533,350
$
449
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
30,278
$
32,333
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.97
%
3.35
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.12
%
3.40
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.12
%
3.38
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the nine months ended:
|September 2023
|September 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
20,366
$
739
4.85
%
$
93,909
$
610
0.87
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
109,975
3,783
4.59
%
157,790
661
0.56
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
708,057
9,977
1.88
%
775,707
9,820
1.69
%
|State and Municipals
501,330
8,297
2.21
%
518,645
8,623
2.22
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
558
4.58
%
13,897
386
3.71
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,335,612
22,615
2.26
%
1,466,039
19,490
1.77
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
821
7.30
%
13,726
630
6.12
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,350,612
23,436
2.31
%
1,479,765
20,120
1.81
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,805,477
62,741
4.65
%
1,523,630
46,837
4.11
%
|Commercial and Industrial
486,844
22,706
6.24
%
488,401
16,173
4.43
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
3,932
148
5.04
%
60,100
3,993
8.88
%
|Residential Real Estate
173,067
7,550
5.83
%
118,453
3,781
4.27
%
|Installment and Other
7,912
210
3.56
%
6,821
144
2.83
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,477,232
93,355
5.04
%
2,197,405
70,928
4.32
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,848,210
$
117,530
4.03
%
$
3,771,079
$
91,658
3.21
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,794,366
-
0.00
%
1,943,140
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
302,062
1,342
0.59
%
287,208
97
0.05
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,066,488
12,572
1.58
%
1,264,963
1,013
0.11
%
|Certificates of Deposit
144,986
3,255
3.00
%
41,331
31
0.10
%
|Total Deposits
3,307,902
17,169
0.69
%
3,536,642
1,141
0.04
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
251,363
9,394
5.00
%
16,370
108
0.88
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,764,899
26,563
2.01
%
1,609,872
1,249
0.10
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,559,265
$
26,563
1.00
%
$
3,553,011
$
1,249
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
90,967
$
90,409
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.03
%
3.16
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.16
%
3.21
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.16
%
3.11
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
|September
|June
|December
|September
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Performance Ratios:
|Quarterly:
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.05
%
0.96
%
1.46
%
1.39
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
14.20
%
13.23
%
23.45
%
21.22
%
|Efficiency Ratio
54.59
%
53.79
%
44.55
%
45.38
%
|Year-to-Date
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.12
%
1.16
%
1.26
%
1.20
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
15.58
%
16.30
%
19.27
%
17.98
%
|Efficiency Ratio
51.62
%
50.17
%
46.07
%
46.66
%
|Capital Adequacy:
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.66
%
12.56
%
12.46
%
12.39
%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.73
%
11.65
%
11.41
%
11.35
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
11.73
%
11.65
%
11.41
%
11.35
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.41
%
8.90
%
8.56
%
8.40
%
|Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
7.21
%
7.25
%
6.62
%
6.24
%
|Asset Quality Overview
|Non-Performing Loans
$
5,315
$
5,788
$
6,927
$
2,337
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
-
-
|Total Non-Performing Loans
5,315
5,788
6,927
2,337
|Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty
$
233
$
239
$
-
$
-
|Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
-
|ACL / Loans Receivable
1.10
%
1.09
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable
0.21
%
0.23
%
0.28
%
0.10
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.06
%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly
$
(5
)
$
170
$
(27
)
$
5
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date
$
154
$
159
$
(59
)
$
(31
)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average
0.01
%
0.01
%
(0.00
%)
(0.00
%)
|Loans Receivable
