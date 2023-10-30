AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $10.2 million or $1.10 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 million or $1.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $13.3 million or $1.44 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 9% and a decline of 23%, respectively. This decline is a result of an increase in the cost of deposits and higher average borrowings. For the third quarter of 2023, net income associated with the PPP program totaled $13 thousand or $0.00 per fully diluted share compared to $251 thousand or $0.03 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $32.6 million or $3.53 per fully diluted share, a decline of $2 million or 6%, from the $34.6 million net income or $3.77 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income associated with the PPP program totaled $105 thousand or $0.01 per fully diluted share compared to $2.8 million or $0.31 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

“Despite the challenging interest rate and liquidity environments, both net interest margin and earnings increased over the prior quarter. Importantly, relationship deposits increased significantly during a period of challenges for the industry due to the consistency and discipline of the Bank’s strategy. As of quarter end, total deposits exceeded the balances of June 30, 2023 by $249 million and exceeded the balances of December 31, 2022 by $112 million. This is a notable accomplishment as these new deposits were derived from the same typical sources as always that reflect our marketplace. Borrowing is down significantly since the end of June and we have a strong deposit pipeline of new customers for the remainder of the year. During the last two quarters our deposit growth has outpaced our loan growth and we expect this trend to continue to maintain and enhance our strong liquidity position. These efforts will result in the moderation of our cost of deposits especially as we wean ourselves from higher paying deposit accounts over time.

“In light of our enviable credit culture and history, we continually monitor the loan portfolio for negative market trends. The previous labor disruption by the writers and ongoing strike by the actors has caused concerns for businesses related to the entertainment industry. With limited direct exposure to production companies, we are closely monitoring customers that provide services to the industry which represent 1% of total loans.

“It feels as though over the last several years we have had to navigate different types of turmoil, and the time between events has shortened. The team has weathered the storms, delivered profitability and has exceeded my expectations. The Bank’s business model has been tested and the results are very positive. I’m proud of serving the community as we celebrate the 25 year Anniversary of the Bank this month” commented Leon Blankstein, ABB’s CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, net interest income was $30.3 million, a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2023. Interest income on loans increased by $1.1 million due to loan growth and higher interest rates. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decline of $3.4 million in interest expense on borrowings commensurate with lower balances offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $2.9 million commensurate with higher rates and balances. For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, the cost of deposits was 1.0% representing an increase of 0.27% compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

The provision for loan losses was $0.8 million in the quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter. The provision was based on loan growth and a $0.4 million increase in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments mainly due to a reduction in line utilization. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.10% at September 30, 2023 compared to 1.09% as of June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 3.12% from 2.99% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher loan yields, an increase in average non-interest bearing deposits and a decline in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.12% from 3.40% for the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases in the cost of deposits and in average borrowings. As of September 30, 2023, 65% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 79 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 40% are indexed to prime of which $324 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of September 2023, the net interest margin was 3.16% with a cost of deposits of 1.08%.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a change in the mix of liabilities to lower cost deposits from higher cost short-term borrowings. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income decreased by $2.1 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is primarily due to a change in the mix of liabilities from lower cost deposits to higher cost short-term borrowings.

The following table reflects the effect of PPP related income in 2022 for comparison purposes. The remaining $1.8 million balance of PPP loans are expected to be held to term.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts)As of or For the
Nine Months Ended:		As of or For the
Three Months Ended:
September
2023		September
2022		September
2023		September
2022
PPP Total Loans, net

$

1,831

$

10,066

$

1,831

$

10,066

 
Total PPP loan income

$

148

$

3,993

$

18

$

356

 
Total PPP loan income after tax

$

105

$

2,816

$

13

$

251

 
Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted

$

0.01

$

0.31

$

0.00

$

0.03

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023		June 30,
2023		Increase
(Decrease)
(Figures in $000s)
 
Addition to allowance for loan losses

$

424

$

1,268

$

(844

)

Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments

 

424

 

260

 

164

 

Total loan-related provision

$

848

$

1,528

$

(680

)

 
Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Total provision for credit losses

$

848

$

1,528

$

(680

)

 

The provision for credit losses was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for the third quarter was based on an increase in loan balances and a decline in line utilization resulting in higher reserves for unfunded loan commitments.

Non-Interest Income

The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter and compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to a decline in the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds. In 2023, the Bank sold SBA loans to realize gains to offset losses on the sale of investment securities.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, total non-interest expense increased $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter and $1.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to an increase in professional services for recruiting. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and professional services. The efficiency ratio increased to 55% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 54% for the second quarter of 2023 and 45% for the third quarter of 2022.

There were 235 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2023 compared to 211 a year ago and 231 at June 30, 2023. Most of the increase in FTE is in the back office commensurate with the increase in customers. The Bank has 42 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of one from both a year ago and the prior quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $5.7 million or 13% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Mark Christian joined the Bank as EVP, Chief Operations Officer on September 18, 2023. Prior to joining the Bank, Mark worked in the same role at InBank, and at Pacific Western Bank for over 20 years.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 28.2% for quarter ended September 30, 2023, 27.6% for quarter ended June 30, 2023, 27.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and is estimated to be between 27.0%-28.5% for 2023.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total loans increased $12 million, or 0.5% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this growth was in non owner-occupied commercial real estate (CRE) loans of which the largest was to fund a community shelter for housing. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans decreased by $15 million mainly as a result of a reduction in line utilization. At September 30, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank’s commercial lines of credit decreased to 24% from 26% at June 30, 2023.

September 30,
2023		June 30,
2023
(Figures in $000s)
RE - Owner Occupied

$

1,086,242

$

1,076,604

RE - Non Owner Occupied

 

723,183

 

697,764

Construction & Land

 

44,101

 

51,226

Total CRE Loans

$

1,853,527

$

1,825,594

Total investment securities declined 3%, during the third quarter of 2023 to $1.19 billion including $572 million or 44% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. As of September 30, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio increased to 5.8 years from 5.6 years as of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss on AFS securities increased to $93.5 million as of September 30, 2023 from $78.7 million as of June 30, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing increased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which holds primarily municipal securities, is 7.6 years. As of September 30, 2023, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $90 million.

During the third quarter of 2023, deposits grew steadily throughout the quarter increasing by $249 million or 8% to $3.5 billion. The majority of growth came from existing customers as well as new relationships. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. Since January 1, 2023, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $135 million in deposits from 138 new clients. The Bank’s off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients declined by $21 million during the third quarter of 2023 to $247 million. The Bank has no brokered deposits.

During the third quarter of 2023, total assets decreased $28.5 million, or 0.7%, total loans increased $11.6 million, or 0.5%, total deposits increased by $249 million, or 8%, and borrowings declined by $280 million.

The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023 by pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.8 billion in borrowing capacity as of September 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.21%, benefitting from year to date net income and adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) as compared to year end.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

September 30,
2023		June 30,
2023
(Figures in $000s)
Non-performing assets (NPA)

$

5,315

 

$

5,788

 

Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total NPA

$

5,315

 

$

5,788

 

 
NPA as a % of total assets

 

0.14

%

 

0.15

%

 
Past Due as a % of total Loans

 

0.06

%

 

0.00

%

Criticized as a % of total Loans

 

5.56

%

 

4.56

%

Classified as a % of total Loans

 

0.20

%

 

0.25

%

During the third quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.4 million to $5.3 million mainly due to two paid off loan relationships. As of September 30, 2023, NPAs have a $392 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to five C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans reflect an overall deterioration in contractors impacted by the rains earlier in the year while labor and material costs increased. The construction industry related loans represent 14% of the loan portfolio.

The loan portfolio has approximately 1% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
September 30,
2023		June 30,
2023		September 30,
2023		September 30,
2022
(Figures in $000s)
Balance, beginning of period

$

27,172

 

$

26,073

 

$

29,635

 

$

25,062

 

Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(3,885

)

 

-

 

Charge-offs

 

(15

)

 

(179

)

 

(194

)

 

(23

)

Recoveries

 

20

 

 

10

 

 

40

 

 

54

 

Net (charge-offs) / recoveries

$

5

 

$

(169

)

$

(154

)

$

31

 

Provision

 

424

 

 

1,268

 

 

2,005

 

 

3,346

 

Balance, end of period

$

27,601

 

$

27,172

 

$

27,601

 

$

28,439

 

 
Allowance as a % of loans

 

1.10

%

 

1.09

%

 

1.10

%

 

1.24

%

The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $27.6 million during the third quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in loan growth. There were $15,000 in charge offs in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $23,000 during the prior year. The Bank has one $233 thousand restructured loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty. The Bank adopted CECL as of January 1, 2023, thus 2022 was under a different accounting method.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank
Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
 
BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
 

September

June

December

September

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks

$

71,351

 

$

74,634

 

$

34,644

 

$

79,490

 

Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

 

12,111

 

 

13,558

 

 

1,931

 

 

13,420

 

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

97,828

 

 

104,916

 

 

123,164

 

 

133,686

 

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

398,645

 

 

424,316

 

 

439,376

 

 

447,488

 

State and Municipals

 

91,064

 

 

97,005

 

 

101,788

 

 

99,441

 

Corporate Bonds

 

13,866

 

 

13,443

 

 

15,021

 

 

15,205

 

Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value

 

601,403

 

 

639,680

 

 

679,349

 

 

695,820

 

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

181,623

 

 

184,796

 

 

190,525

 

 

193,640

 

State and Municipals

 

390,764

 

 

391,381

 

 

394,219

 

 

394,929

 

Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity

 

(55

)

 

(55

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost,

 

572,332

 

 

576,122

 

 

584,744

 

 

588,569

 

Net of Allowance for Credit Losses
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost

 

15,000

 

 

15,000

 

 

15,000

 

 

15,000

 

Total Investment Securities

 

1,188,735

 

 

1,230,802

 

 

1,279,093

 

 

1,299,389

 

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,853,527

 

 

1,825,594

 

 

1,721,911

 

 

1,643,780

 

Commercial and Industrial

 

476,129

 

 

491,576

 

 

514,787

 

 

494,681

 

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

1,831

 

 

2,039

 

 

9,505

 

 

10,066

 

Residential Real Estate

 

172,411

 

 

171,593

 

 

179,452

 

 

151,514

 

Installment and Other

 

7,107

 

 

8,590

 

 

14,547

 

 

5,186

 

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,511,005

 

 

2,499,392

 

 

2,440,202

 

 

2,305,227

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

(27,601

)

 

(27,172

)

 

(29,635

)

 

(28,439

)

Loans Receivable, Net

 

2,483,404

 

 

2,472,220

 

 

2,410,567

 

 

2,276,788

 

Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net

 

4,845

 

 

5,099

 

 

5,605

 

 

5,645

 

Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance

 

28,400

 

 

28,302

 

 

27,668

 

 

28,282

 

Other Assets

 

85,315

 

 

78,021

 

 

81,254

 

 

80,405

 

Total Assets

$

3,874,161

 

$

3,902,636

 

$

3,840,762

 

$

3,783,419

 

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

$

1,796,743

 

$

1,758,435

 

$

1,808,570

 

$

1,894,054

 

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

331,315

 

 

292,443

 

 

314,747

 

 

322,945

 

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,124,590

 

 

1,010,012

 

 

1,225,619

 

 

1,249,575

 

Certificates of Deposit

 

250,032

 

 

193,141

 

 

41,858

 

 

43,530

 

Total Deposits

 

3,502,680

 

 

3,254,031

 

 

3,390,794

 

 

3,510,104

 

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

40,000

 

 

320,000

 

 

161,500

 

 

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

52,204

 

 

45,555

 

 

34,018

 

 

37,218

 

Total Liabilities

$

3,594,884

 

$

3,619,586

 

$

3,586,312

 

$

3,547,322

 

 
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock

$

207,451

 

$

206,597

 

$

205,558

 

$

204,682

 

Retained Earnings

 

165,372

 

 

155,190

 

 

130,080

 

 

116,128

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

 

(93,546

)

 

(78,737

)

 

(81,188

)

 

(84,713

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

279,277

 

$

283,050

 

$

254,450

 

$

236,097

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

3,874,161

 

$

3,902,636

 

$

3,840,762

 

$

3,783,419

 

 
Standby Letters of Credit

$

41,823

 

$

41,083

 

$

38,459

 

$

42,067

 

 
Per Share Information:
Common Shares Outstanding

 

9,039,092

 

 

9,021,739

 

 

8,963,108

 

 

8,937,069

 

Book Value Per Share

$

30.90

 

$

31.37

 

$

28.39

 

$

26.42

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

30.90

 

$

31.37

 

$

28.39

 

$

26.42

 

 
American Business Bank
Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
 
INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the three months ended:
SeptemberJuneSeptember

2023

2023

2022

Interest Income:
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

32,332

 

$

31,280

 

$

25,134

Interest on Investment Securities

 

7,787

 

 

7,788

 

 

7,181

Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

 

279

 

 

252

 

 

467

Total Interest Income

 

40,398

 

 

39,320

 

 

32,782

 
Interest Expense:
Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

704

 

 

407

 

 

40

Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

6,019

 

 

4,323

 

 

383

Interest on Certificates of Deposits

 

1,964

 

 

1,024

 

 

10

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings

 

1,433

 

 

4,875

 

 

16

Total Interest Expense

 

10,120

 

 

10,629

 

 

449

 
Net Interest Income

 

30,278

 

 

28,691

 

 

32,333

Provision for Credit Losses

 

848

 

 

1,528

 

 

836

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

 

29,430

 

 

27,163

 

 

31,497

 
Non-Interest Income:
Deposit Fees

 

937

 

 

994

 

 

1,056

International Fees

 

439

 

 

441

 

 

318

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net

 

(63

)

 

(378

)

 

24

Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net

 

143

 

 

235

 

 

-

Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)

 

98

 

 

439

 

 

270

Other

 

398

 

 

634

 

 

461

Total Non-Interest Income

 

1,952

 

 

2,365

 

 

2,129

 
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

11,487

 

 

11,624

 

 

10,854

Occupancy and Equipment

 

1,200

 

 

1,200

 

 

1,243

Professional Services

 

2,136

 

 

1,812

 

 

1,716

Promotion Expenses

 

794

 

 

606

 

 

618

Other

 

1,587

 

 

1,406

 

 

1,198

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

17,204

 

 

16,648

 

 

15,629

 
Earnings before income taxes

 

14,178

 

 

12,880

 

 

17,997

Income Tax Expense

 

3,996

 

 

3,554

 

 

4,747

 
NET INCOME

$

10,182

 

$

9,326

 

$

13,250

 
Per Share Information:
Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

1.11

 

$

1.02

 

$

1.45

 
Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

1.10

 

$

1.01

 

$

1.44

 
Weighted Average Shares - Basic

 

9,211,933

 

 

9,179,590

 

 

9,110,176

 
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

 

9,240,346

 

 

9,218,320

 

 

9,200,981

American Business Bank
Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
 
INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the nine months ended:
SeptemberSeptember

2023

2022

Interest Income:
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

93,355

 

$

70,928

 

Interest on Investment Securities

 

23,436

 

 

20,120

 

Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

 

739

 

 

610

 

Total Interest Income

 

117,530

 

 

91,658

 

 
Interest Expense:
Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

1,342

 

 

97

 

Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

12,572

 

 

1,013

 

Interest on Certificates of Deposits

 

3,255

 

 

31

 

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings

 

9,394

 

 

108

 

Total Interest Expense

 

26,563

 

 

1,249

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

90,967

 

 

90,409

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

2,839

 

 

3,346

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

 

88,128

 

 

87,063

 

 
Non-Interest Income:
Deposit Fees

 

2,954

 

 

3,035

 

International Fees

 

1,150

 

 

1,032

 

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net

 

(652

)

 

(43

)

Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net

 

989

 

 

-

 

Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)

 

732

 

 

(569

)

Other

 

1,738

 

 

1,159

 

Total Non-Interest Income

 

6,911

 

 

4,614

 

 
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

34,449

 

 

30,816

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

3,592

 

 

3,521

 

Professional Services

 

5,867

 

 

5,140

 

Promotion Expenses

 

1,841

 

 

1,341

 

Other

 

4,276

 

 

3,536

 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

50,025

 

 

44,354

 

 
Earnings before income taxes

 

45,014

 

 

47,323

 

Income Tax Expense

 

12,422

 

 

12,716

 

 
NET INCOME

$

32,592

 

$

34,607

 

 
Per Share Information:
Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

3.55

 

$

3.81

 

 
Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

3.53

 

$

3.77

 

 
Weighted Average Shares - Basic

 

9,181,813

 

 

9,083,190

 

 
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

 

9,229,089

 

 

9,185,905

 

American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
 
 
For the three months ended:
September 2023June 2023
AverageInterestAverageAverageInterestAverage
BalanceInc/ExpYield/RateBalanceInc/ExpYield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$

21,319

$

279

5.19

%

$

20,808

$

252

4.86

%

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

101,829

 

1,325

5.21

%

 

109,816

 

1,255

4.57

%

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

696,633

 

3,236

1.86

%

 

708,368

 

3,325

1.88

%

State and Municipals

 

498,134

 

2,745

2.20

%

 

500,033

 

2,759

2.21

%

Corporate Bonds

 

16,250

 

188

4.63

%

 

16,250

 

186

4.58

%

Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity

 

1,312,846

 

7,494

2.28

%

 

1,334,467

 

7,525

2.26

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

15,000

 

293

7.82

%

 

15,000

 

263

7.00

%

Total Investment Securities

 

1,327,846

 

7,787

2.35

%

 

1,349,467

 

7,788

2.31

%

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,842,818

 

21,974

4.73

%

 

1,815,531

 

21,136

4.67

%

Commercial and Industrial

 

478,840

 

7,716

6.39

%

 

479,833

 

7,484

6.26

%

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

1,902

 

18

3.83

%

 

2,674

 

49

7.39

%

Residential Real Estate

 

170,576

 

2,558

5.95

%

 

173,644

 

2,552

5.89

%

Installment and Other

 

8,537

 

66

3.07

%

 

7,711

 

59

3.05

%

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,502,673

 

32,332

5.13

%

 

2,479,393

 

31,280

5.06

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

3,851,838

$

40,398

4.10

%

$

3,849,668

$

39,320

4.04

%

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

1,824,291

 

-

0.00

%

 

1,726,401

 

-

0.00

%

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

324,710

 

704

0.86

%

 

295,110

 

407

0.55

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,062,607

 

6,019

2.25

%

 

1,003,941

 

4,323

1.73

%

Certificates of Deposit

 

228,872

 

1,964

3.40

%

 

140,114

 

1,024

2.93

%

Total Deposits

 

3,440,480

 

8,687

1.00

%

 

3,165,566

 

5,754

0.73

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

105,087

 

1,433

5.41

%

 

392,968

 

4,875

4.98

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings

 

1,721,276

 

10,120

2.33

%

 

1,832,133

 

10,629

2.33

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

3,545,567

$

10,120

1.13

%

$

3,558,534

$

10,629

1.20

%

 
Net Interest Income

$

30,278

$

28,691

Net Interest Rate Spread

2.97

%

2.84

%

Net Interest Margin

3.12

%

2.99

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP

3.12

%

2.99

%

 
American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
 
 
For the three months ended:
September 2023September 2022
AverageInterestAverageAverageInterestAverage
BalanceInc/ExpYield/RateBalanceInc/ExpYield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$

21,319

$

279

5.19

%

$

78,168

$

467

2.37

%

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

101,829

 

1,325

5.21

%

 

139,525

 

570

1.63

%

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

696,633

 

3,236

1.86

%

 

747,130

 

3,404

1.82

%

State and Municipals

 

498,134

 

2,745

2.20

%

 

513,082

 

2,840

2.21

%

Corporate Bonds

 

16,250

 

188

4.63

%

 

14,424

 

142

3.93

%

Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity

 

1,312,846

 

7,494

2.28

%

 

1,414,161

 

6,956

1.97

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

15,000

 

293

7.82

%

 

15,000

 

225

6.00

%

Total Investment Securities

 

1,327,846

 

7,787

2.35

%

 

1,429,161

 

7,181

2.01

%

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,842,818

 

21,974

4.73

%

 

1,609,616

 

16,938

4.17

%

Commercial and Industrial

 

478,840

 

7,716

6.39

%

 

493,273

 

6,112

4.92

%

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

1,902

 

18

3.83

%

 

13,580

 

356

10.40

%

Residential Real Estate

 

170,576

 

2,558

5.95

%

 

138,437

 

1,678

4.81

%

Installment and Other

 

8,537

 

66

3.07

%

 

6,694

 

50

2.99

%

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,502,673

 

32,332

5.13

%

 

2,261,600

 

25,134

4.41

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

3,851,838

$

40,398

4.10

%

$

3,768,929

$

32,782

3.40

%

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

1,824,291

 

-

0.00

%

 

1,942,800

 

-

0.00

%

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

324,710

 

704

0.86

%

 

307,736

 

40

0.05

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,062,607

 

6,019

2.25

%

 

1,237,809

 

383

0.12

%

Certificates of Deposit

 

228,872

 

1,964

3.40

%

 

42,396

 

10

0.10

%

Total Deposits

 

3,440,480

 

8,687

1.00

%

 

3,530,741

 

433

0.05

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

105,087

 

1,433

5.41

%

 

2,609

 

16

2.37

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings

 

1,721,276

 

10,120

2.33

%

 

1,590,550

 

449

0.11

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

3,545,567

$

10,120

1.13

%

$

3,533,350

$

449

0.05

%

 
Net Interest Income

$

30,278

$

32,333

Net Interest Rate Spread

2.97

%

3.35

%

Net Interest Margin

3.12

%

3.40

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP

3.12

%

3.38

%

American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
 
 
For the nine months ended:
September 2023September 2022
AverageInterestAverageAverageInterestAverage
BalanceInc/ExpYield/RateBalanceInc/ExpYield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$

20,366

$

739

4.85

%

$

93,909

$

610

0.87

%

 
Investment Securities:
US Agencies

 

109,975

 

3,783

4.59

%

 

157,790

 

661

0.56

%

Mortgage Backed Securities

 

708,057

 

9,977

1.88

%

 

775,707

 

9,820

1.69

%

State and Municipals

 

501,330

 

8,297

2.21

%

 

518,645

 

8,623

2.22

%

Corporate Bonds

 

16,250

 

558

4.58

%

 

13,897

 

386

3.71

%

Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity

 

1,335,612

 

22,615

2.26

%

 

1,466,039

 

19,490

1.77

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

15,000

 

821

7.30

%

 

13,726

 

630

6.12

%

Total Investment Securities

 

1,350,612

 

23,436

2.31

%

 

1,479,765

 

20,120

1.81

%

Loans Receivable:
Commercial Real Estate

 

1,805,477

 

62,741

4.65

%

 

1,523,630

 

46,837

4.11

%

Commercial and Industrial

 

486,844

 

22,706

6.24

%

 

488,401

 

16,173

4.43

%

SBA Payroll Protection Program

 

3,932

 

148

5.04

%

 

60,100

 

3,993

8.88

%

Residential Real Estate

 

173,067

 

7,550

5.83

%

 

118,453

 

3,781

4.27

%

Installment and Other

 

7,912

 

210

3.56

%

 

6,821

 

144

2.83

%

Total Loans Receivable

 

2,477,232

 

93,355

5.04

%

 

2,197,405

 

70,928

4.32

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

3,848,210

$

117,530

4.03

%

$

3,771,079

$

91,658

3.21

%

 
Liabilities:
Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

1,794,366

 

-

0.00

%

 

1,943,140

 

-

0.00

%

Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

 

302,062

 

1,342

0.59

%

 

287,208

 

97

0.05

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

 

1,066,488

 

12,572

1.58

%

 

1,264,963

 

1,013

0.11

%

Certificates of Deposit

 

144,986

 

3,255

3.00

%

 

41,331

 

31

0.10

%

Total Deposits

 

3,307,902

 

17,169

0.69

%

 

3,536,642

 

1,141

0.04

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings

 

251,363

 

9,394

5.00

%

 

16,370

 

108

0.88

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings

 

1,764,899

 

26,563

2.01

%

 

1,609,872

 

1,249

0.10

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

3,559,265

$

26,563

1.00

%

$

3,553,011

$

1,249

0.05

%

 
Net Interest Income

$

90,967

$

90,409

Net Interest Rate Spread

3.03

%

3.16

%

Net Interest Margin

3.16

%

3.21

%

Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP

3.16

%

3.11

%

 
American Business Bank
Figures in $000
 
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
 
 
 
SeptemberJuneDecemberSeptember

2023

2023

2022

2022

Performance Ratios:
Quarterly:
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

 

1.05

%

 

0.96

%

 

1.46

%

 

1.39

%

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

 

14.20

%

 

13.23

%

 

23.45

%

 

21.22

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

54.59

%

 

53.79

%

 

44.55

%

 

45.38

%

 
Year-to-Date
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

 

1.12

%

 

1.16

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.20

%

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

 

15.58

%

 

16.30

%

 

19.27

%

 

17.98

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

51.62

%

 

50.17

%

 

46.07

%

 

46.66

%

 
Capital Adequacy:
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

 

12.66

%

 

12.56

%

 

12.46

%

 

12.39

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

11.73

%

 

11.65

%

 

11.41

%

 

11.35

%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio

 

11.73

%

 

11.65

%

 

11.41

%

 

11.35

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 

9.41

%

 

8.90

%

 

8.56

%

 

8.40

%

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets

 

7.21

%

 

7.25

%

 

6.62

%

 

6.24

%

 
Asset Quality Overview
Non-Performing Loans

$

5,315

 

$

5,788

 

$

6,927

 

$

2,337

 

Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total Non-Performing Loans

 

5,315

 

 

5,788

 

 

6,927

 

 

2,337

 

 
Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty

$

233

 

$

239

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

 
Other Real Estate Owned

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 
ACL / Loans Receivable

 

1.10

%

 

1.09

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.23

%

Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable

 

0.21

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.10

%

Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets

 

0.14

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.06

%

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly

$

(5

)

$

170

 

$

(27

)

$

5

 

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date

$

154

 

$

159

 

$

(59

)

$

(31

)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average

 

0.01

%

 

0.01

%

 

(0.00

%)

 

(0.00

%)

Loans Receivable

 