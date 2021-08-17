Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  American Business Bank
  News
  Summary
    AMBZ   US02475L1052

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

(AMBZ)
  Report
American Business Bank : U.S. business inventories rise solidly in June

08/17/2021 | 10:16am EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories increased strongly in June, though raw material shortages continue to frustrate efforts by motor vehicle retailers to restock.

Business inventories rose 0.8% after advancing 0.6% in May, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. June's increase was in line with economists' expectations.

Inventories increased 6.6% on a year-on-year basis in June. Retail inventories gained 0.3% in June as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 0.9% drop in May.

Motor vehicle inventories decreased 0.3% as estimated last month. A global semiconductor shortage is undercutting auto production, leading to stocks being run down and holding back retail sales.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.5%, instead of 0.6% as estimated last month.

Business inventories were depleted at a rapid clip in the second quarter amid booming domestic demand fueled by massive fiscal stimulus and the economy's reopening following disruptions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government reported last month that consumer spending picked up in the second quarter, with outlays on goods rising solidly, even as demand rotates back to services because of COVID-19 vaccinations. The double-digit growth in consumer spending last quarter helped to lift the level of GDP above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Inventory rebuilding is expected to underpin economic growth in the second half of the year.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.1% in June. Stocks at manufacturers advanced 1.0%.

Business sales increased 1.4% in June after falling 0.2% in May. At June's sales pace, it would take 1.25 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.26 months in May. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,4 M - -
Net income 2020 28,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Duration : Period :
American Business Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leon L. Blankstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen A. Schoenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Ian Usdan Chairman
Suzanne A. Dondanville Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Ragusa Senior Vice President-Compliance & Manager-Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK16.24%329
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.90%474 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.23%347 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%241 441
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%206 840
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.75%200 706