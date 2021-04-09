Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  American Business Bank    AMBZ

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

(AMBZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rebounding private flights fuel M&A interest in corporate jet services providers

04/09/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A business jet is refueled using Jet A fuel at the Henderson Executive Airport during the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - As U.S. business aviation traffic rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, a niche, fragmented industry providing services ranging from hangars to fueling is drawing interest from private equity funds and infrastructure investors.

Fixed base operators, or FBOs, play a key role in keeping private jets flying, offering services like hangars and fueling, and some buyers are betting the revival in flights could spill over into allied industries.

While business jet orders and deliveries dropped in 2020, private flights, which carry smaller groups and promise wealthy passengers less risk of exposure to the coronavirus, have generally fared better than commercial. That is underpinning investor interest in FBOs.

The sector recently made headlines when Gatwick Airport owner Global Infrastructure Partners joined forces with Blackstone and Bill Gates' investment vehicle to make a $4.73 billion offer for Signature Aviation, the largest private jet services firm.

There are other deals brewing too. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has said it is seeking buyers for Atlantic Aviation, the second-largest FBO network, for a deal by year's end.

Most of the deals are smaller in scope, with networks growing one site at a time.

FBO network operator Luxaviation Group, which added a site in Miami in March and has plans for another location in New York, is seeing investor interest even as it eyes acquisitions.

"We currently see some interests from private equity firms in our activity and we are carefully assessing our best way forward to expand our FBO business especially in the USA," Luxaviation Chief Executive Patrick Hansen said by email.

"Raising capital is part of such plans and so it is good to see some transactions like Signature that draws attention to this sector."

GROWTH PLANS

Airlines and corporate plane operators cut flights as demand plunged due to the pandemic last year. But with U.S. airlines resuming pilot hiring and corporate charters expecting a recovery in summer travel due to vaccinations, FBO operators are dusting off their growth plans.

Florida-based Sheltair Aviation Services plans to add to its 24 locations, said spokesman David Buritica.

While business aviation investments are too small to track, Refinitiv data show airline deal volumes recovered to $5.85 billion in the first three months of 2021 after hitting a more-than 10-year low of $60.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

March business aviation flights in the United States, the largest market for corporate aircraft, surpassed 2019 traffic for the fourth consecutive week, according to recent data from Flightaware.

"The pandemic has unlocked elevated demand for business jets from customers looking for safer and more reliable means of air travel in the current environment," RBC analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note this week on Canadian business jet maker Bombardier.

Independently owned Meridian, which has FBOs located near New York City and San Francisco, gets "inquiries all the time as to whether or not we would consider selling," said a spokesman, who insisted the sites are not for sale.

Ehsan Monfared, legal counsel at Canada's YYZ Law firm, said he is seeing more cases of private equity investing in aircraft management companies.

"I do get the sense that there is interest in investing further," said Monfared, who expects to see more consolidation in the industry.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Maiya Keidan in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Dan Grebler)

By Allison Lampert and Maiya Keidan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK 0.02% 40.26 Delayed Quote.26.45%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.00% 0.98 Delayed Quote.108.33%
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC 0.20% 407.9 Delayed Quote.5.30%
All news about AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
06:17aRebounding private flights fuel M&A interest in corporate jet services provid..
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate ..
RE
04/02ANALYSIS : Millennials and global consumers push U.S. companies to get political
RE
04/01TORONTO DOMINION BANK  : TD branch network unlikely to shrink despite growing te..
RE
03/29Taiwan allows Cargill to repatriate $2 billion frozen in currency speculation..
RE
03/22SLOW SHIFT FROM LIBOR FOR U.S. BUSIN : industry group
RE
03/16AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : Ferguson raises dividend as profit jumps on U.S. home ..
RE
03/15AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : BBVA to seek shareholders' approval to reduce capital ..
RE
03/11LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production
RE
03/11LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5bln in U.S. battery production
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,4 M - -
Net income 2020 28,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Duration : Period :
American Business Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon L. Blankstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen A. Schoenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Ian Usdan Chairman
Suzanne A. Dondanville Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Ragusa Senior Vice President-Compliance & Manager-Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK26.45%321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ