Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  American Business Bank    AMBZ

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

(AMBZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Business Bank : U.S. labor federation urges Trump removal, calling him 'danger' to nation

01/08/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The board of a labor federation of more than 50 U.S. unions representing 12.5 million workers called for President Donald Trump's resignation or removal from office.

The AFL-CIO General Board said in a statement that "Trump is an affront to every union member, and a clear and present danger to our nation and our republic. He should resign or be removed from office at once."

On Wednesday, the head of a major U.S. business group that represents 14,000 companies urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing Trump after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol.

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and Chief Executive Jay Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy.... Vice President (Mike) Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

The AFL-CIO said its demand for Trump's removal is "not a statement America’s labor movement makes lightly. It is not driven by politics or ideology, but rather by the fundamental belief that the preservation of our democracy is essential—though never guaranteed." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
01:35pAMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : U.S. labor federation urges Trump removal, calling him ..
RE
01/06Corporate group urges officials consider Trump's removal 'to preserve democra..
RE
01/06Corporate group urges officials consider Trump's removal 'to preserve democra..
RE
2020SHISEIDO : cuts outlook as prolonged pandemic hits cosmetics sales
RE
2017AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : 10% Stock Dividend
FA
2016AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : 10% Stock Dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80,7 M - -
Net income 2019 22,1 M - -
Net cash 2019 61,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Duration : Period :
American Business Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon L. Blankstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Ian Usdan Chairman
Suzanne A. Dondanville Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karen A. Schoenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trent D. Merrill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK6.57%269
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.53%414 159
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.07%284 265
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%263 094
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%191 671
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%177 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ