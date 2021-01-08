American Business Bank : U.S. labor federation urges Trump removal, calling him 'danger' to nation

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The board of a labor
federation of more than 50 U.S. unions representing 12.5 million
workers called for President Donald Trump's resignation or
removal from office.
The AFL-CIO General Board said in a statement that "Trump is
an affront to every union member, and a clear and present danger
to our nation and our republic. He should resign or be removed
from office at once."
On Wednesday, the head of a major U.S. business group that
represents 14,000 companies urged senior U.S. officials to
consider removing Trump after supporters of the outgoing
president stormed the U.S. Capitol.
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and
Chief Executive Jay Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an
attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is
violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy
in favor of anarchy.... Vice President (Mike) Pence, who was
evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working
with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve
democracy."
The AFL-CIO said its demand for Trump's removal is "not a
statement America’s labor movement makes lightly. It is not
driven by politics or ideology, but rather by the fundamental
belief that the preservation of our democracy is
essential—though never guaranteed."
