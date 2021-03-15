Log in
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

(AMBZ)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Business Bank : BBVA to seek shareholders' approval to reduce capital by up to 10%

03/15/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Spanish bank BBVA's headquarters, in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA on Monday said it would seek the approval from its shareholders to reduce the bank's share capital up to 10% to carry out a previously announced share buy-back.

"Once this item of the agenda is approved by the AGM (on April 20), the board will be able to proceed or not with the buy-back and subsequent share reduction, on one or more occasions," BBVA said in a statement.

In January, the bank announced plans to buy back around 10% of its shares, worth around 3.1 billion euros ($3.70 billion) at current market prices, following the sale of its U.S. business for $11.6 billion to PNC in November.

The lender said this buy-back would not take place before the closing of the sale of its U.S. unit, expected for mid-2021.

BBVA also said it would propose to pay a gross cash dividend of 5.9 euro cents per share in April, in accordance with the 15% dividend cap set by the European Central Bank against 2020 results.

With respect to 2021, BBVA said it would propose a first interim dividend in cash of up to 35 percent of the consolidated profit for the first half of 2021, subject to the lifting of regulatory restrictions.

($1 = 0.8383 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK 2.50% 41 Delayed Quote.25.67%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -1.59% 4.699 Delayed Quote.18.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,4 M - -
Net income 2020 28,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon L. Blankstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen A. Schoenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Ian Usdan Chairman
Suzanne A. Dondanville Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Ragusa Senior Vice President-Compliance & Manager-Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK25.67%319
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.89%476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.17%327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.32%206 067
