Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  American Business Bank    AMBZ

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

(AMBZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corn sets 7-1/2-year high, buoyed by continued sales to China

01/29/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose more than 2% on Friday and set a multi-year high after China booked its biggest purchase of U.S. corn to date, fueling expectations of tightening global supplies.

Wheat futures also rose about 2%, chasing corn higher, and soybeans firmed as well.

Chicago Board of Trade March corn settled up 12-1/2 cents at $5.47 per bushel after reaching $5.53-3/4, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active contract since June 2013.

CBOT March wheat ended up 16 cents at $6.63 a bushel and March soybeans settled up 16-3/4 cents at $13.70 a bushel.

For the month of January, CBOT corn rose 63 cents a bushel or 13%, including a gain of 46-1/2 cents in the last week. Soybeans advanced 4.5% for the month and wheat rose 4.4%.

Corn futures jumped Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 2.108 million tonnes of U.S. corn to China. It was the second-biggest daily corn sales announcement on record, eclipsed only by a deal for 3.72 million tonnes to the Soviet Union in 1991.

The latest sale followed deals earlier this week that netted China a combined 3.74 million tonnes of U.S. corn.

Already the world's top soy importer, China is buying corn to help rebuild its massive hog herd. Chinese corn imports could climb to between 25 million and 27 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 crop year, including up to 20 million tonnes from the United States, Dan Basse, president of Chicago-based AgResource Co, said this week.

Soybean futures followed corn higher, with worries about poorly timed rains in Brazil lending support.

"It's a wet forecast for Brazil, which means possible (soybean) harvest delays, and also means that they won't be able to get their product out as quickly. That could open up the door for U.S. business," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

Wheat futures also advanced, given that tightening corn supplies could drive up demand for wheat as livestock feed.

However, agriculture consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's 2020/21 wheat exports by 1.6 million tonnes, to 37.9 million tonnes, citing current high export levels. Russia is the world's top wheat supplier. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK -2.73% 33.55 Delayed Quote.8.36%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.34% 547 End-of-day quote.10.43%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.51% 6.6297 Delayed Quote.3.27%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 135.7 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 116.05 End-of-day quote.3.10%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.84% 430.7 End-of-day quote.0.51%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 44.6 End-of-day quote.3.05%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.47% 663 End-of-day quote.1.01%
All news about AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
05:35pCorn sets 7-1/2-year high, buoyed by continued sales to China
RE
01/28AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : Earnings Flash (AMBZ) AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK Posts Q4 E..
MT
01/25Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew U.S. manufacturing
RE
01/08AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : U.S. labor federation urges Trump removal, calling him ..
RE
01/06Corporate group urges officials consider Trump's removal 'to preserve democra..
RE
01/06Corporate group urges officials consider Trump's removal 'to preserve democra..
RE
2020SHISEIDO : cuts outlook as prolonged pandemic hits cosmetics sales
RE
2017AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : 10% Stock Dividend
FA
2016AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : 10% Stock Dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,4 M - -
Net income 2020 28,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Duration : Period :
American Business Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon L. Blankstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Ian Usdan Chairman
Suzanne A. Dondanville Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Karen A. Schoenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trent D. Merrill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK8.36%274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.62%396 757
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%266 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.58%262 293
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%200 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%195 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ