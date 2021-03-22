Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  American Business Bank    AMBZ

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

(AMBZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Slow shift from Libor for U.S. business loans 'concerning': industry group

03/22/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. banks have been slow to offer non-financial firms alternatives to Libor rates for business loans, leaving many companies unprepared for the upcoming end of the benchmark rate and threatening broader market liquidity, an industry group said on Monday.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, has been used to price around $200 trillion of U.S. financial contracts, from mortgages to derivatives. The rate is being scrapped after banks were fined billions for colluding to rig the rate. No new Libor contracts will be allowed after Dec. 31, though certain existing U.S. dollar Libor contracts will continue until mid-2023.

While there has been progress in creating and transitioning to alternative reference rates set by central banks, the use of Libor for business loans has actually increased over the past couple of years, said the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), an industry group convened by the Federal Reserve.

"With essentially nine months left to end-2021, it is critical that market participants are actively taking steps to support the transition using the tools available now," said Tom Wipf, ARRC Chairman and Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities at Morgan Stanley.

The lack of progress in the business loans market was "concerning," because non-financial businesses need time to work with their vendors to be sure their systems will be able to accommodate new rates, ARRC said in a progress report https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/Microsites/arrc/files/2021/USD-LIBOR-transition-progress-report-mar-21.pdf.

The delay in offering alternatives to Libor for business loans slows overall development in the derivatives markets used to hedge the loans, as well as in the markets that structure and securitize those loans, as liquidity in the cash and derivatives markets are interrelated, ARRC said.

"Banks and their customers need to be prepared for the transition, and this cannot occur if liquidity is slow to develop over the remaining months," the report said.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
02:47pSLOW SHIFT FROM LIBOR FOR U.S. BUSIN : industry group
RE
03/16AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : Ferguson raises dividend as profit jumps on U.S. home ..
RE
03/15AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : BBVA to seek shareholders' approval to reduce capital ..
RE
03/11LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production
RE
03/11LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5bln in U.S. battery production
RE
03/09BRET TAYLOR : Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources
RE
03/05AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of '..
RE
03/03AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipp..
RE
02/25AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : U.S. business group, officials push for swift action o..
RE
02/18AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK  : U.S. CEOs see higher pay, fewer layoffs as confidence ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,4 M - -
Net income 2020 28,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 313 M 313 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Duration : Period :
American Business Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leon L. Blankstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen A. Schoenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Ian Usdan Chairman
Suzanne A. Dondanville Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Ragusa Senior Vice President-Compliance & Manager-Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK23.47%327
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.09%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.12%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.68%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.77%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ