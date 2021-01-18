Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Campus Communities, Inc.    ACC

AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.

(ACC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Campus Communities : Announces Quarterly Dividend

01/18/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on January 18, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 28, 2021.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors” and under the heading “Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2020 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
05:48pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Piper Sandler Adjusts American Campus Communities ..
MT
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : JPMorgan Downgrades American Campus Communities to..
MT
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : ' LightView Achieves First Private Student Housing..
BU
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Deutsche Bank Upgrades American Campus Communities..
MT
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Fall 2020 Student Resident Report by American Camp..
BU
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : REITWorld 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 824 M - -
Net income 2020 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 99,7x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 5 917 M 5 917 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 096
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Campus Communities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,78 $
Last Close Price 43,02 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William C. Bayless Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Clarence Hopke President
Edward Lowenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Beese Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel B. Perry CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.0.58%5 917
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL3.90%22 927
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.2.23%22 849
INVITATION HOMES INC.-0.37%16 586
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.31%15 683
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.27%15 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ