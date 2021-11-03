Log in
    ACC   US0248351001

AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.

(ACC)
  Report
American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/03/2021 | 06:28pm EDT
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on November 3, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on November 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 140,700 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors” and under the heading “Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2021 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The information contained on our website is not a part of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 911 M - -
Net income 2021 43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 227x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 7 572 M 7 572 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 988
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
William C. Bayless Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Beese President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel B. Perry CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Cydney C. Donnell Chairman
Jorge de Cárdenas Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.26.84%7 631
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.46.86%32 844
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL42.41%31 929
INVITATION HOMES INC.39.87%24 539
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.58.95%23 185
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.29.65%22 846