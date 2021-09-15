Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Campus Communities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACC   US0248351001

AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.

(ACC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Campus Communities : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/15/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday, October 25, 2021. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode 4595129, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until November 3, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10160180. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 205 properties with approximately 141,300 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors” and under the heading “Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2021 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
05:47pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
08/27AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : SECOND AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (Form 8-K..
PU
08/26AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
08/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fade Ahead of Fed Chair's Jackson Hole Remarks
MT
08/25AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Names New Company President
MT
08/25American Campus Communities Announces Executive Promotions
CI
08/25AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Announces Executive Promotions
BU
08/13AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/05INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at American Campus Communities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 886 M - -
Net income 2021 26,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 311x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 6 972 M 6 972 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 988
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Campus Communities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,16 $
Average target price 53,57 $
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Bayless Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Beese President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel B. Perry CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Cydney C. Donnell Chairman
Jorge de Cárdenas Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.18.49%6 972
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.39.81%31 262
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL37.96%30 623
INVITATION HOMES INC.36.63%23 394
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.31.45%23 151
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.50.06%22 227