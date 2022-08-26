Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. American Copper Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CI   CA17277R1001

AMERICAN COPPER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(CI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:57 2022-01-12 pm EST
0.3000 CAD   +42.86%
02:00pCSE BULLETIN : Fundamental Change - Cirrus Gold Corp./American Copper Development Corporation
NE
08/09American Copper Development Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
08/09American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Daniel Schieber as Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Cirrus Gold Corp./American Copper Development Corporation

08/26/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 août/August 2022) - The common shares of American Copper Development Corporation previously listed as Cirrus Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

American Copper Development Corporation is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Tier One jurisdictions (USA and Canada). Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property and the Chuchi South Property.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'American Copper Development Corporation précédemment répertoriées sous le nom de Cirrus Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

American Copper Development Corporation se consacre à l'exploration minière et à l'acquisition d'actifs miniers dans des juridictions de niveau 1 (États-Unis et Canada). Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques de métaux précieux et de métaux de base et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété Lordsburg et la propriété Chuchi Sud.

Issuer/Émetteur:

American Copper Development Corporation

Security Type/Titre:

Common Shares/Actions ordinaires

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

ACDX

Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:

82 487 431

Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:

0

CSE Sector/Catégorie:

Mining/Minier

CUSIP:

02527W 10 9

ISIN:

CA 02527W 10 9 5

OLD CUSIP/ISIN:

17277R100/CA17277R1001

Boardlot/Quotité:

500

Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:

CDN$/$CDN

Trading Date/Date de negociation:

Le 30 août/August 2022

Other Exchanges/Autres marches:

N/A

Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:

Le 31 décembre/December

Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ACDX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about AMERICAN COPPER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
02:00pCSE BULLETIN : Fundamental Change - Cirrus Gold Corp./American Copper Development Corporat..
NE
08/09American Copper Development Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
08/09American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Daniel Schieber as Chief Executive Off..
CI
08/05CIRRUS GOLD CORP. (CNSX : CI) completed the acquisition of Lordsburg Property in New Mexic..
CI
07/24300,000 Common Shares of Cirrus Gold Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
05/30Cirrus Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27Cirrus Executes Definitive Agreement to Consolidate Lordsburg Porphyry Copper Mining Di..
AQ
05/26Cirrus Gold Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 10 million in funding
CI
04/28Cirrus Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28Cirrus Gold Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,78 M 7,56 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AMERICAN COPPER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Copper Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Anthony David Walchuck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blaine Y. Bailey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Stuart R. Ross Independent Director
Twila Jensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN COPPER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION0.00%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%148 795
RIO TINTO PLC1.21%98 167
GLENCORE PLC34.68%77 764
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.77%48 280
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%41 888