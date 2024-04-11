Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Company" or "American Creek") announces that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and accordingly the Company is increasing the offering such that it will now sell up to 6,220,813 units at a price of $0.13 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $808,705.69. All other terms of the offering remain as set out in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release. The offering remains subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About American Creek:

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project, a joint venture with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops, BC.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

