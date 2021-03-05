Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Creek Resources Ltd.    AMK   CA0252883099

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Resources Announces Resignation of Sean Pownall from Board

03/05/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("American Creek") ("the Company") today announced that Sean Pownall is resigning from the American Creek Board of Directors effective at the close of business today. Mr. Pownall will remain on the Stinger Resources Inc. Board of Directors.

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek stated: "We very much appreciate Sean's value and contribution to the American Creek board over the years. Among other accomplishments, we recognize his significant efforts in the successful exploration and ongoing development of the Treaty Creek JV project. He is a "Get it Done" type of individual with strong commitment and dedication and we have been fortunate to work closely with him. We look forward to his involvement in the future advancement of newly formed Spinout company Stinger Resources Inc., which commenced trading today."

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle". The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have 20% interests in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76272


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
05:50pAmerican Creek Resources Announces Resignation of Sean Pownall from Board
NE
01:00pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES  : Says Spinout Company Stinger Resources Has Listed on..
MT
12:15pAmerican Creek Resources Announces That Spinout Company Stinger Resources Inc..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,39 M -1,10 M -1,10 M
Net cash 2019 1,65 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 131 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Tobin Wood Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.0.00%104
BHP GROUP13.67%178 786
RIO TINTO PLC7.46%137 748
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.08%55 048
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.53%37 641
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.27%11 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ