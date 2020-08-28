American Creek Announces Granting of Incentive Options and Appointment of New Director

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") reports that it has granted a total of 2,400,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.335 and are exercisable until August 27, 2030. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Appointment of Director

The Corporation is also pleased to report that it has appointed Tobin Wood to the Board of Directors. Mr. Wood holds a BA in Business Management. He is a successful entrepreneur, mineral exploration investor, business owner and realtor specializing in residential, commercial and agricultural markets.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of NW British Columbia; the Treaty Creek joint venture project with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine and the 100% owned D1-McBride.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

