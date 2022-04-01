American Creek Resources : Q1 2020 Financial Statement
04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2020
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Interim Statements of Financial Position
For the periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019(unaudited - prepared by Management)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
1,365,729
1,647,543
Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)
9,282
14,005
Receivable (note 5)
80,103
68,452
Marketable securities (note 8)
329
329
1,455,443
1,730,329
Reclamation bonds(note 6)
80,000
80,000
Property and equipment(note 7)
452,970
462,740
Exploration and evaluation assets(notes 9 and 17)
4,078,855
3,771,636
6,067,268
6,044,705
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)
165,948
131,627
Flow-through liability (note 11)
105,000
105,000
270,948
236,627
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital(note 11)
33,339,889
33,129,889
Reserves(note 11)
12,051,538
12,051,538
Deficit
(39,595,107)
(39,373,349)
5,796,320
5,808,078
6,067,268
6,044,705
Going concern(note 1)
Commitments(note 17)
Subsequent events(note 18)
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_._B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director
____"Robert N. Edwards"____________Director
Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the periods ended March 31,
(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
$
$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
16,863
26,152
Business development and property investigation
10,563
7,485
Corporate communications
6,411
6,360
Depreciation on equipment (note 7)
9,770
1,179
Filing and transfer agent fees
7,900
15,599
Management fees (note 13)
103,693
70,390
Office and administration
34,305
33,496
Professional fees
32,253
2,704
(221,758)
(163,365)
Other
Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value
(note 8)
-
5,593
Net and comprehensive loss
(221,758)
(157,772)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.00)
(0.00)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
348,744,950
298,926,459
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Statements of Changes in Equity
For the periods ended March 31,
(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
shares
Amount
$
Balance as at January 1, 2020
339,666,943
33,129,889
Shares issued:
Shares issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3,000,000
210,000
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
Balance as at March 31, 2020
339,666,943
33,339,889
Balance as at January 1, 2019
271,447,209
30,900,759
Shares issued:
Private placements (note 12)
5,200,000
260,000
Shares issued for debt (note 12)
3,291,441
164,572
Valuation of warrants issued (note 12)
-
(138,005)
Share issuance costs (note 12)
-
(7,070)
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
Balance as at March 31, 2019
279,938,650
31,180,256
Sharecapital
Reserves
Share-based
Number of
payment
Warrant
reserve
reserve
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
$
6,162,736
5,888,802
(39,373,349)
5,808,078
-
-
-
210,000
-
-
(221,758)
(221,758)
6,162,736
5,888,802
(39,595,107)
5,796,320
5,382,834
4,025,915
(37,982,729)
2,326,779
-
-
-
260,000
-
-
-
164,572
138,005
-
-
-
-
-
(7,070)
-
-
(157,772)
(157,772)
5,382,834
4,163,920
(38,140,501)
2,586,509
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
