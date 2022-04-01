American Creek Resources : Q1 2020 Financial Statement

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2020

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Interim Statements of Financial Position

For the periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited - prepared by Management)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 1,365,729 1,647,543 Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4) 9,282 14,005 Receivable (note 5) 80,103 68,452 Marketable securities (note 8) 329 329 1,455,443 1,730,329 Reclamation bonds (note 6) 80,000 80,000 Property and equipment (note 7) 452,970 462,740 Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 17) 4,078,855 3,771,636 6,067,268 6,044,705 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13) 165,948 131,627 Flow-through liability (note 11) 105,000 105,000 270,948 236,627 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 11) 33,339,889 33,129,889 Reserves (note 11) 12,051,538 12,051,538 Deficit (39,595,107) (39,373,349) 5,796,320 5,808,078 6,067,268 6,044,705 Going concern (note 1) Commitments (note 17) Subsequent events (note 18) See accompanying notes to these financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors

_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director

____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2020 2019 $ $ Expenses Advertising and promotion 16,863 26,152 Business development and property investigation 10,563 7,485 Corporate communications 6,411 6,360 Depreciation on equipment (note 7) 9,770 1,179 Filing and transfer agent fees 7,900 15,599 Management fees (note 13) 103,693 70,390 Office and administration 34,305 33,496 Professional fees 32,253 2,704 (221,758) (163,365) Other Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value (note 8) - 5,593 Net and comprehensive loss (221,758) (157,772) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.00) (0.00) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 348,744,950 298,926,459 See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

shares Amount $ Balance as at January 1, 2020 339,666,943 33,129,889 Shares issued: Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets 3,000,000 210,000 Net and comprehensive loss - - Balance as at March 31, 2020 339,666,943 33,339,889 Balance as at January 1, 2019 271,447,209 30,900,759 Shares issued: Private placements (note 12) 5,200,000 260,000 Shares issued for debt (note 12) 3,291,441 164,572 Valuation of warrants issued (note 12) - (138,005) Share issuance costs (note 12) - (7,070) Net and comprehensive loss - - Balance as at March 31, 2019 279,938,650 31,180,256

Share capital Reserves Share-based Number of payment Warrant reserve reserve Deficit Equity $ $ $ $ 6,162,736 5,888,802 (39,373,349) 5,808,078 - - - 210,000 - - (221,758) (221,758) 6,162,736 5,888,802 (39,595,107) 5,796,320 5,382,834 4,025,915 (37,982,729) 2,326,779 - - - 260,000 - - - 164,572 138,005 - - - - - (7,070) - - (157,772) (157,772) 5,382,834 4,163,920 (38,140,501) 2,586,509

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.