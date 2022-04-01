Log in
    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  03-30
0.205 CAD   +2.50%
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q4 2019 Financial Statement Audited
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q1 2020 Financial Statement
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q3 2020 Financial Statement
PU
American Creek Resources : Q1 2020 Financial Statement

04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2020

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Interim Statements of Financial Position

For the periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited - prepared by Management)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

1,365,729

1,647,543

Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)

9,282

14,005

Receivable (note 5)

80,103

68,452

Marketable securities (note 8)

329

329

1,455,443

1,730,329

Reclamation bonds (note 6)

80,000

80,000

Property and equipment (note 7)

452,970

462,740

Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 17)

4,078,855

3,771,636

6,067,268

6,044,705

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)

165,948

131,627

Flow-through liability (note 11)

105,000

105,000

270,948

236,627

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 11)

33,339,889

33,129,889

Reserves (note 11)

12,051,538

12,051,538

Deficit

(39,595,107)

(39,373,349)

5,796,320

5,808,078

6,067,268

6,044,705

Going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 17)

Subsequent events (note 18)

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director

____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2020

2019

$

$

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

16,863

26,152

Business development and property investigation

10,563

7,485

Corporate communications

6,411

6,360

Depreciation on equipment (note 7)

9,770

1,179

Filing and transfer agent fees

7,900

15,599

Management fees (note 13)

103,693

70,390

Office and administration

34,305

33,496

Professional fees

32,253

2,704

(221,758)

(163,365)

Other

Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value

(note 8)

-

5,593

Net and comprehensive loss

(221,758)

(157,772)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.00)

(0.00)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

348,744,950

298,926,459

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

shares

Amount

$

Balance as at January 1, 2020

339,666,943

33,129,889

Shares issued:

Shares issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3,000,000

210,000

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

Balance as at March 31, 2020

339,666,943

33,339,889

Balance as at January 1, 2019

271,447,209

30,900,759

Shares issued:

Private placements (note 12)

5,200,000

260,000

Shares issued for debt (note 12)

3,291,441

164,572

Valuation of warrants issued (note 12)

-

(138,005)

Share issuance costs (note 12)

-

(7,070)

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

Balance as at March 31, 2019

279,938,650

31,180,256

Share capital

Reserves

Share-based

Number of

payment

Warrant

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

$

6,162,736

5,888,802

(39,373,349)

5,808,078

-

-

-

210,000

-

-

(221,758)

(221,758)

6,162,736

5,888,802

(39,595,107)

5,796,320

5,382,834

4,025,915

(37,982,729)

2,326,779

-

-

-

260,000

-

-

-

164,572

138,005

-

-

-

-

-

(7,070)

-

-

(157,772)

(157,772)

5,382,834

4,163,920

(38,140,501)

2,586,509

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Creek Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:53:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
