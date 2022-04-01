Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. American Creek Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  03-30
0.205 CAD   +2.50%
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q4 2019 Financial Statement Audited
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q1 2020 Financial Statement
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q3 2020 Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Resources : Q1 2021 Financial Statement

04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

1,974,480

4,812,982

Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)

10,187

114,624

Receivable (note 5)

67,650

52,526

Marketable securities (note 8)

-

3,725,327

Short term loan (note 18)

53,783

-

2,106,100

8,705,459

Reclamation bonds (note 6)

80,000

80,000

Property and equipment (note 7)

-

388,453

Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 17)

380,720

3,632,605

2,566,820

12,806,517

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)

199,929

185,612

Flow-through liability (note 11)

5,487

5,487

Cash from investors

2,000

-

207,416

191,099

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 11)

40,070,697

39,885,293

Reserves (note 11)

13,117,202

11,218,467

Deficit

(50,828,495)

(38,488,342)

2,359,404

12,615,418

2,566,820

12,806,517

Going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 17)

See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director

____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

$

$

21,277

16,863

20,051

10,563

6,235

6,411

-

9,770

19,150

7,900

275,500

103,693

24,921

34,305

40,338

32,253

Stock-based compensation (note 11 and 13)

1,958,867

-

(2,366,339)

(221,758)

Other

Gain from distribution as per plan of arrangement (note 9)

(2,415,540)

-

Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value

(note 8)

(728,259)

-

Net and Comprehensive income (loss)

777,460

(221,758)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.00)

(0.00)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

397,446,088

348,744,950

See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

Business development and property investigation Corporate communications

Depreciation on equipment (note 7) Filing and transfer agent fees Management fees (note 13) Office and administration Professional fees

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended March 31

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Reserves

Share-based

shares

Amount

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2020

397,190,109

39,885,293

6,951,333

(38,488,342)

12,615,418

Shares issued:

Exercised warrants (note 11)

2,083,222

115,272

-

-

115,272

Exercised options (note 11)

200,000

10,000

-

10,000

Valuation of warrants exercised

(note 11)

-

52,176

-

-

-

Valuation of options exercised (note 11)

-

7,956

(7,956)

-

-

Valuation of options granted (note 11)

-

-

1,958,867

-

1,958,867

Net and comprehensive income

-

-

-

777,460

777,460

Distribution as per plan of

arrangement

-

-

-

(13,117,613)

(13,117,613)

Balance as at March 31, 2021

399,473,331

40,070,697

8,902,244

(50,828,495)

2,359,404

Balance as at January 1, 2020

339,666,943

33,129,889

6,162,736

(39,373,349)

5,808,078

Shares issued:

Shares issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

3,000,000

210,000

-

-

210,000

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(221,758)

(221,758)

Balance as at March 31, 2020

339,666,943

33,339,889

6,162,736

(39,595,107)

5,796,320

payment reserve $

Number of

See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.

Warrant reserve $

4,267,134

-(52,176)

- - - -

4,214,958 5,888,802

-

-5,888,802

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Creek Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:53:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q4 2019 Financial Statement Audited
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q1 2020 Financial Statement
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q3 2020 Financial Statement
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q4 2020 Audited Financial Statement
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q1 2021 Financial Statement
PU
03/25American Creek Completes Shares for Services Agreement with AGORACOM
AQ
01/11American Creek Resources Up 5.4% after Reporting Drilling Results from Goldstorm Deposi..
MT
01/11American Creek Resources Ltd. Presents the Final Drill Results for the Goldstorm Deposi..
CI
2021American creek announces results from annual general and special meeting of shareholder..
AQ
2021American creek's jv partner tudor gold intersects near-surface intercept of 1.09 gt gol..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,89 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net cash 2020 8,54 M 6,83 M 6,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 107x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 90,1 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Tobin Wood Director
Kelvin Burton Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.20.75%72
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.70%196 500
RIO TINTO PLC24.31%132 915
GLENCORE PLC33.35%85 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.71%63 401
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.27%46 492