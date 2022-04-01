American Creek Resources : Q1 2021 Financial Statement
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
1,974,480
4,812,982
Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)
10,187
114,624
Receivable (note 5)
67,650
52,526
Marketable securities (note 8)
-
3,725,327
Short term loan (note 18)
53,783
-
2,106,100
8,705,459
Reclamation bonds(note 6)
80,000
80,000
Property and equipment(note 7)
-
388,453
Exploration and evaluation assets(notes 9 and 17)
380,720
3,632,605
2,566,820
12,806,517
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)
199,929
185,612
Flow-through liability (note 11)
5,487
5,487
Cash from investors
2,000
-
207,416
191,099
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital(note 11)
40,070,697
39,885,293
Reserves(note 11)
13,117,202
11,218,467
Deficit
(50,828,495)
(38,488,342)
2,359,404
12,615,418
2,566,820
12,806,517
Going concern(note 1)
Commitments(note 17)
See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_._B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director
____"Robert N. Edwards"____________Director
Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the periods ended March 31,
(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
$
$
21,277
16,863
20,051
10,563
6,235
6,411
-
9,770
19,150
7,900
275,500
103,693
24,921
34,305
40,338
32,253
Stock-based compensation (note 11 and 13)
1,958,867
-
(2,366,339)
(221,758)
Other
Gain from distribution as per plan of arrangement (note 9)
(2,415,540)
-
Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value
(note 8)
(728,259)
-
Net and Comprehensive income (loss)
777,460
(221,758)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.00)
(0.00)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
397,446,088
348,744,950
See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
Business development and property investigation Corporate communications
Depreciation on equipment (note 7) Filing and transfer agent fees Management fees (note 13) Office and administration Professional fees
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the periods ended March 31
(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Sharecapital
Reserves
Share-based
shares
Amount
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2020
397,190,109
39,885,293
6,951,333
(38,488,342)
12,615,418
Shares issued:
Exercised warrants (note 11)
2,083,222
115,272
-
-
115,272
Exercised options (note 11)
200,000
10,000
-
10,000
Valuation of warrants exercised
(note 11)
-
52,176
-
-
-
Valuation of options exercised (note 11)
-
7,956
(7,956)
-
-
Valuation of options granted (note 11)
-
-
1,958,867
-
1,958,867
Net and comprehensive income
-
-
-
777,460
777,460
Distribution as per plan of
arrangement
-
-
-
(13,117,613)
(13,117,613)
Balance as at March 31, 2021
399,473,331
40,070,697
8,902,244
(50,828,495)
2,359,404
Balance as at January 1, 2020
339,666,943
33,129,889
6,162,736
(39,373,349)
5,808,078
Shares issued:
Shares issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
3,000,000
210,000
-
-
210,000
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(221,758)
(221,758)
Balance as at March 31, 2020
339,666,943
33,339,889
6,162,736
(39,595,107)
5,796,320
payment reserve $
Number of
See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.
Warrant reserve $
4,267,134
-(52,176)
- - - -
4,214,958 5,888,802
-
-5,888,802
