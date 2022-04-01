American Creek Resources : Q1 2021 Financial Statement

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 1,974,480 4,812,982 Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4) 10,187 114,624 Receivable (note 5) 67,650 52,526 Marketable securities (note 8) - 3,725,327 Short term loan (note 18) 53,783 - 2,106,100 8,705,459 Reclamation bonds (note 6) 80,000 80,000 Property and equipment (note 7) - 388,453 Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 17) 380,720 3,632,605 2,566,820 12,806,517 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13) 199,929 185,612 Flow-through liability (note 11) 5,487 5,487 Cash from investors 2,000 - 207,416 191,099 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 11) 40,070,697 39,885,293 Reserves (note 11) 13,117,202 11,218,467 Deficit (50,828,495) (38,488,342) 2,359,404 12,615,418 2,566,820 12,806,517 Going concern (note 1) Commitments (note 17) See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors _____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director ____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 $ $ 21,277 16,863 20,051 10,563 6,235 6,411 - 9,770 19,150 7,900 275,500 103,693 24,921 34,305 40,338 32,253 Stock-based compensation (note 11 and 13) 1,958,867 - (2,366,339) (221,758) Other Gain from distribution as per plan of arrangement (note 9) (2,415,540) - Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value (note 8) (728,259) - Net and Comprehensive income (loss) 777,460 (221,758) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.00) (0.00) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 397,446,088 348,744,950 See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements. Expenses

Advertising and promotion

Business development and property investigation Corporate communications

Depreciation on equipment (note 7) Filing and transfer agent fees Management fees (note 13) Office and administration Professional fees

Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended March 31

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Reserves

Share-based

shares Amount Deficit Equity $ $ $ Balance as at January 1, 2020 397,190,109 39,885,293 6,951,333 (38,488,342) 12,615,418 Shares issued: Exercised warrants (note 11) 2,083,222 115,272 - - 115,272 Exercised options (note 11) 200,000 10,000 - 10,000 Valuation of warrants exercised (note 11) - 52,176 - - - Valuation of options exercised (note 11) - 7,956 (7,956) - - Valuation of options granted (note 11) - - 1,958,867 - 1,958,867 Net and comprehensive income - - - 777,460 777,460 Distribution as per plan of arrangement - - - (13,117,613) (13,117,613) Balance as at March 31, 2021 399,473,331 40,070,697 8,902,244 (50,828,495) 2,359,404 Balance as at January 1, 2020 339,666,943 33,129,889 6,162,736 (39,373,349) 5,808,078 Shares issued: Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets 3,000,000 210,000 - - 210,000 Net and comprehensive loss - - - (221,758) (221,758) Balance as at March 31, 2020 339,666,943 33,339,889 6,162,736 (39,595,107) 5,796,320 payment reserve $

Number of

See accompanying notes to these interim financial statements.

Warrant reserve $

