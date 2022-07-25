Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. American Creek Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-07-24
0.1650 CAD   -2.94%
07/14American Creek Resources Ltd. - 237.3 M of 1.51 g/t AuEQ within 600 M of 0.91 g/t AuEQ from the Goldstorm Deposit on American Creek's JV Treaty Creek
AQ
07/13American Creek Resources Ltd. Presents the First Set of Drill Results for Phase I of the 2022 Exploration Program Conducted by Tudor Gold At Their Joint Venture Project, Treaty Creek
CI
06/29American Creek Resources Announces Passing of Founder and Board Chairman of JV Partner Tudor Gold
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Resources : Q1 2022 FS

07/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited - prepared by management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)

Receivable (note 5)

Short-term loan receivable (Note 18)

Marketable securities (note 8)

Reclamation bonds (note 6)

Property and equipment (note 7)

Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9, 17 and 18)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 10) Short-term loan payable (Note 18)

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 11)

Reserves (note 11)

Deficit

Going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 17)

Subsequent event (note 20)

2,108,051

1,907,258

8,789

12,728

9,788

10,462

  • 23,953
    194,000211,000

2,320,6282,165,401

80,00080,000

--

153,720153,720

2,554,3482,399,121

28,004

101,377

50,711

-

78,715

101,377

42,478,010 42,024,653

11,596,40611,724,697

(51,598,783) (51,451,606)

2,475,6332,297,744

2,554,3482,399,121

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Darren R. Blaney"

Director ____"Robert N. Edwards"____________Director

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

$

$

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

11,645

21,277

Business development and property investigation

(50,492)

20,051

Corporate communications

3,306

6,235

Filing and transfer agent fees

52,072

19,150

Management fees (note 13)

100,500

275,500

Office and administration

23,397

24,921

Professional fees

1,933

40,338

Stock-based compensation (note 11 and 13)

-

1,958,867

(142,361)

(2,366,339)

Other

Gain on distribution as per plan of arrangement (note 18)

-

(2,415,542)

Gain on shares issued for debt

(12,184)

-

Loss (gain) on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market

value (note 8)

17,000

(728,259)

Net and Comprehensive income

(147,177)

777,460

Basic and diluted earning per common share

0.00

0.00

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

440,084,185

397,446,088

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended March 31,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Reserves

Share-

based

Number

payment

Warrant

of shares

Amount

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2022

439,714,998

42,024,653

8,833,032

2,891,665

(51,451,606)

2,297,744

Shares issued:

Exercised options (note 11)

2,900,000

290,000

-

-

-

290,000

Valuation of options exercised (note 11)

-

128,291

(128,291)

-

-

-

Shares issued for debt (note 11)

189,544

35,066

-

-

-

35,066

Net and comprehensive loss

(147,177)

(147,177)

Balance as at March 31, 2022

442,804,542

42,478,010

8,704,741

2,891,665

(51,598,783)

2,475,633

Balance as at January 1, 2021

339,666,943

33,129,889

6,162,736

5,888,802

(39,373,349)

5,808,078

Shares issued:

2,083,222

115,272

-

-

-

115,272

Exercised warrants (note 11)

Exercised options (note 11)

200,000

10,000

-

(52,176)

-

10,000

Valuation of warrants exercised (note 11)

-

52,176

-

-

Valuation of options exercised (note 11)

-

7,956

(7,956)

-

-

-

Valuation of options granted (note 11)

-

-

1,958,867

-

-

1,958,867

Net and comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

777,460

777,460

Distribution as per Plan of Arrangement

(note 18)

(13,117,614)

(13,117,614)

Balance as at March 31, 2021

399,473,331

40,070,697

8,902,244

4,214,958

(50,828,495)

2,359,404

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Creek Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 512x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,3 M 58,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Tobin Wood Independent Director
Kelvin Burton Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.-10.53%59
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.45%129 308
RIO TINTO PLC-2.21%96 459
GLENCORE PLC12.74%65 990
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.62%38 918
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.18%36 750