American Creek Resources : Q1 MDA 2022 American Creek

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FORM 51-102F
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a discussion on the financial and operating results of American Creek Resources Ltd. ("American Creek" or the "Company") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (the "first quarter 2022") and compares the results with the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (the "first quarter 2021"). In order to gain a more complete understanding of the Company's financial condition and results of operations, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with the March 31, 2022 unaudited interim financial statements and accompanying notes as well as the December 31, 2021, audited financial statements and accompanying notes which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and filed with the appropriate provincial regulatory bodies. The Company regularly discloses additional information through press releases and financial statements available on the Company's website at www.americancreek.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This MD&A was prepared as of May 24, 2022 (the "Report Date").
All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.
1. Business Overview
American Creek's business purpose is to acquire and explore mineral properties, principally for precious metal deposits. The Company was incorporated and commenced operations in British Columbia pursuant to the Companies Act (British Columbia) on February 12, 2004. In late August 2005, the Company was continued under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). On December 11, 2018, the Company continued again into British Columbia. American Creek has no producing properties and no earnings and therefore has financed its activities to date by the sale of common shares.
On February 25, 2021, a plan of arrangement Spin-out transaction ("Spin-out") was completed by the Company. The amended and restated arrangement agreement dated October 2, 2020, entered into between the Company and Stinger (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), was approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 3, 2020, by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 7, 2020, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details of the plan of arrangement can be found in note 18 of the March 31, 2022 audited financial statements as well as section 5 of this document.
The Company carries on exploration on mining properties and has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically viable mineral deposits. The Company holds interests in properties located in two regions of British Columbia in Canada. These properties are presented below under "Exploration projects". The Company concentrates its efforts towards precious metals, with a specific interest in properties containing gold and silver. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol AMK.
2. Exploration Projects
Both of American Creek's exploration projects are located in British Columbia, Canada.
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FORM 51-102F
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
During the first quarter 2022, there were no expenditures included in exploration and evaluation assets due to seasonal weather considerations as well as the carried interest terms on the Treaty Creek project.
On February 25, 2021, the Company completed the plan of arrangement with Stinger in which it spun-off the Gold Hill, the Dunwell, the Ample Goldmax, the Glitter King, the Silverside and the D-1 McBride properties. Pursuant to the purchase and sale agreement agreed to in the Spin-out the Company was reimbursed for the acquisition costs and the exploration expenditures up to the completion date of the plan of arrangement. Currently the two exploration properties that remain under the Company's ownership are the Treaty Creek Property and the Austruck- Bonanza Property.
A detailed schedule of costs, capitalized on the Company's balance sheet by property name, can be referenced in note 9 of the March 31, 2022 unaudited interim financial statements. All other properties previously held by the Company were transferred to Stinger Resources Inc. as part of the Spin-out. Additional details of the exploration progress for properties of interest now owned by American Creek is provided on the Company's website and below:
Treaty Creek Project (20% interest carried through exploration until production notice is given)
The Treaty Creek Project covers approximately 114 square km in the Skeena Mining District of northern British Columbia and is situated approximately 70 km north of Stewart. It is directly north of and adjoining the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property held by Seabridge Gold Inc. Also, immediately to the south, is Pretivm Resources Inc.'s, highly prospective Brucejack Project which includes the area known as the Valley of the Kings.
The Company currently owns a 20% interest in the property which is "fully carried" during the exploration period until a production notice is given. Thereafter, the Company will be responsible for 20% of the total costs under and subject to the terms of the joint venture. All exploration costs of the diamond drill program on the property were incurred by Tudor Gold Corp. (60% joint venture partner and operator) during the year ended 2021 and, will be, going forward until a production notice is given.
Austruck Bonanza (100% owned)
The Austruck-Bonanza Property is located within the Kamloops Mining Division 53 kilometers north-west of the city of Kamloops in south central British Columbia. It lies within the southern extension of the Quesnel Trough (a heavily mineralized major trend through central B.C) and is contiguous with WestKam Gold's Bonaparte Gold property to the south-east. The Company is currently evaluating plans for an exploration program on the property for 2022.
3. Results of Operations
The financial information in this MD&A has been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS.
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FORM 51-102F
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
Three-months ended March 31, 2022
The Company's net loss for the three-months ended March 31, 2022 was $147,177 or $0.00 per common share, as compared to a net income of $777,460 or $0.00 per common share for the first quarter 2021. Significant variances are described in the paragraph below.
Advertising and promotion decreased by $9,632 due to decreased marketing contracts in the current period.
Business development and property investigation decreased by $70,453 mainly due to a mining exploration tax credit in the amount of $89,569 received and credited against property investigation costs for exploration work on a property owned by the Company prior to the spinout.
Filing and transfer agent fees increased by $32,922 due to increased filing costs incurred from the TSX Venture exchange and also from the OTC Markets exchange in the United States as the Company began steps to become compliant to new regulatory requirements there.
Management fees allocated to operational expenses decreased by $175,000 due to a performance related incentive payments to consultants in 2021.
Professional fees decreased in the first quarter by $38,405 as the Company completed filings for the plan of arrangement in the first quarter 2021.
Stock-basedcompensation calculated using the Black Scholes pricing method in the first quarter 2021 was $1,958,867 and $nil for the first quarter 2022.
Gains on marketable securities during the first quarter of 2021 totalled $728,259 prior to the transfer of the securities to Stinger Resources Inc. as part of the Spin-out, while current period gains losses were $17,000.
A gain from the distribution of assets under the Spin-out agreement was also recorded in the amount of $2,415,542 in the first quarter 2021.
4. Summary of Quarterly Results
The following table summarizes information derived from the Company's financial statements for the eight most recent fiscal quarters.
Quarter Ended:
Mar.
Dec.
Sep.
Jun.
Mar.
Dec.
Sep.
Jun.
31
31
30
30
31
31
30
30
Year:
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Net sales or total
revenue (000s)
$Nil
$Nil
$Nil
$Nil
$Nil
$Nil
$Nil
$Nil
Total Assets (000s)
$2,554
$2,399
$2,811
$2,544
$2,567
$12,807
$12,536
$8,092
Net loss (income):
(i)
in total (000s)
$147
($262)
($73)
$234
($53)
$885
$929
$326
(ii)
per share(1)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(1) Fully diluted loss per share amounts have not been calculated as they would be anti-dilutive.
While the information set out in the foregoing table is mandated by National Instrument51-102, it is Management's view that the variations in financial results that occur from quarter to quarter
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FORM 51-102F
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
are not particularly helpful in analyzing the Company's performance. It is in the nature of the business of junior exploration companies that unless they sell a mineral interest for a sum greater than the costs incurred in acquiring such interest, they have no significant net sales or total revenue. Because the majority of such companies' expenditures consist of exploration costs that are capitalized, their quarterly losses usually result from costs that are of a general and administrative nature.
Significant variances in the Company's reported loss from quarter to quarter most commonly arise from factors that are difficult to anticipate in advance or to predict from past results. They are as follows: (i) decisions to write off deferred exploration costs when management concludes there has been an impairment in the carrying value of a mineral property, or the property is abandoned, and (ii) the granting of incentive stock options, which results in the recording of amounts for stock-based compensation expense that can be quite large in relation to other general and administrative expenses incurred in any given quarter. A third factor that can have a major influence on quarterly results of junior exploration companies that finance a portion of their activities through the issuance of flow-through shares is the renunciation of qualifying Canadian Exploration Expenses to the investors who purchased the flow-through shares.
American Creek is in the minerals exploration business and has not generated any sales or revenues since its formation in early 2004. Consequently, the Company has experienced operating losses from quarter to quarter. These losses include expenditures on general and administrative activities, advertising and promotion, and depreciation of investments in property and equipment, all of which result from the Company's ongoing exploration activities. Superimposed on regular quarterly operating costs are (a) the write-offs of deferred exploration costs when property values are considered impaired or claims are abandoned for failing to meet the Company's criteria for continued capitalization, (b) the recording of stock-based compensation expense associated with the granting of incentive stock options and, (c) renunciation of qualified Canadian exploration expenses to investors who have purchased the Company's offerings of flow-through shares resulting in income tax recovery.
5. Plan of Arrangement Spin-out transaction
On February 25, 2021, a Plan of Arrangement spin out transaction was completed by the Company whereby certain assets were transferred to Stinger.
The amended and restated Plan of Arrangement agreement dated October 2, 2020, entered into between the Company and Stinger, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, was approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 3, 2020, by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 7, 2020, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.
As the arrangement occurred between companies under common control, the transfer was reflected at carrying values and was recorded as a capital transaction through equity. The carrying values of the net assets transferred and acquired in consideration for 45,000,389 common shares of Stinger (the "Stinger Shares") pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement consisted of the following:
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FORM 51-102F
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
$
Dividend to shareholders (45,000,389 common shares)
13,117,614
Assets Transferred:
Cash
2,500,000
Exploration and evaluation assets (Dunwell Property, Gold Hill Property,
D1 McBride Property and optioned interests in Silverside
Property, Ample Goldmax Property, Glitter King Property) (note
9)
3,251,885
Property and Equipment (note 7)
496,602
Marketable securities (1,400,499 common shares Tudor Gold Corp.) (note
8)
4,453,587
Total assets transferred
10,702,074
Gain on distribution as per Plan of Arrangement
2,415,542
As part of the Arrangement, stock options and warrants outstanding in the Company are exercisable into 0.11973 common share of Stinger and one common share of the Company. Upon exercise, Stinger must issue common shares to the option holders and the Company must pay 80% of the proceeds after deducting the payable to Stinger calculated based on the exchange ratio of 0.11973. 4,636,030 warrants were exercised in the Company (note 11) and $2,896,439 of the total proceeds received of $3,479,727 was applied against the balance Stinger owed to the Company. The remaining balance of $583,288 was recorded in share capital of the Company (Note 9).
As part of the Arrangement:
the existing common shares of the Company were re-designated as Class A Shares (the "AMK Class A Shares") and the Company created a new class of common shares known as the "New AMK Common Shares";
each AMK Class A Share was exchanged for one New AMK Common Share and 0.11973 of one Stinger Share;
the AMK Class A Shares were cancelled;
all outstanding of the Company warrants were adjusted to allow holders to acquire, upon exercise, one New AMK Common Share and 0.11973 of one Stinger Share, such that an aggregate of 4,636,030 Stinger Shares were issued as all outstanding warrants were exercised;
all holders of the outstanding options of the Company received 0.11973 of one Stinger option with whole option entitling the holder therefore to purchase one Stinger Share,
