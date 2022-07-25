American Creek Resources : Q1 MDA 2022 American Creek

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FORM 51-102F

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a discussion on the financial and operating results of American Creek Resources Ltd. ("American Creek" or the "Company") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (the "first quarter 2022") and compares the results with the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (the "first quarter 2021"). In order to gain a more complete understanding of the Company's financial condition and results of operations, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with the March 31, 2022 unaudited interim financial statements and accompanying notes as well as the December 31, 2021, audited financial statements and accompanying notes which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and filed with the appropriate provincial regulatory bodies. The Company regularly discloses additional information through press releases and financial statements available on the Company's website at www.americancreek.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This MD&A was prepared as of May 24, 2022 (the "Report Date").

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

1. Business Overview

American Creek's business purpose is to acquire and explore mineral properties, principally for precious metal deposits. The Company was incorporated and commenced operations in British Columbia pursuant to the Companies Act (British Columbia) on February 12, 2004. In late August 2005, the Company was continued under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). On December 11, 2018, the Company continued again into British Columbia. American Creek has no producing properties and no earnings and therefore has financed its activities to date by the sale of common shares.

On February 25, 2021, a plan of arrangement Spin-out transaction ("Spin-out") was completed by the Company. The amended and restated arrangement agreement dated October 2, 2020, entered into between the Company and Stinger (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), was approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 3, 2020, by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 7, 2020, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details of the plan of arrangement can be found in note 18 of the March 31, 2022 audited financial statements as well as section 5 of this document.

The Company carries on exploration on mining properties and has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically viable mineral deposits. The Company holds interests in properties located in two regions of British Columbia in Canada. These properties are presented below under "Exploration projects". The Company concentrates its efforts towards precious metals, with a specific interest in properties containing gold and silver. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol AMK.

2. Exploration Projects

Both of American Creek's exploration projects are located in British Columbia, Canada.