American Creek Resources : Q3 2020 Financial Statement

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2020

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Interim Statements of Financial Position

For the periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited - prepared by Management)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 3,912,167 1,647,543 Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4) 21,443 14,005 Receivable (note 5) 19,047 68,452 Marketable securities (note 8) 4,831,722 329 8,784,379 1,730,329 Reclamation bonds (note 6) 80,000 80,000 Property and equipment (note 7) 404,475 462,740 Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 16) 3,267,004 3,771,636 12,535,858 6,044,705 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13) 82,235 131,627 Flow-through liability (note 11) 28,350 105,000 Advances from investors 32,000 - 142,585 236,627 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 11) 37,452,049 33,129,889 Reserves (note 11) 15,791,276 12,051,538 Deficit (40,850,052) (39,373,349) 12,393,273 5,808,078 12,535,858 6,044,705 Going concern (note 1) Commitments (note 16) Subsequent events (note 17) See accompanying notes to these financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors

_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director

____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the periods ended September 30,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Expenses Advertising and promotion 15,091 51,300 47,415 86,462 Business development and property investigation 9,119 7,501 38,036 21,432 Corporate communications 4,612 7,850 14,603 16,489 Depreciation on equipment (note 6) 10,223 2,417 32,601 4,775 Listing and transfer agent fees 3,936 - 15,570 15,599 Management fees (note 13) 100,500 165,710 401,500 306,059 Office and administration 28,304 74,542 87,338 143,798 Professional fees 39,976 (4,705) 96,698 13,340 Stock-based compensation (note 11) 793,768 257,803 864,905 257,803 (1,005,529) (562,418) (1,598,666) (865,757) Other Gain (loss) on sale of investments - (2,879) - 2,714 Loss on sale of equipment - - (456) - Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation assets - 45,769 Recovery of flow-through premium 76,650 - 76,650 - Net loss (928,879) (565,297) (1,476,703) (863,043) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 7) 1,974,704 - 3,963,393 - Total other comprehensive loss 1,045,825 - 3,963,393 - Total comprehensive loss 1,045,825 (565,297) 2,486,690 (863,043) Basic and diluted loss per common share 0.00 (0.00) 0.01 (0.00) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 367,763,099 265,329,084 365,224,869 258,264,933

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended September 30,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

ReservesShare-based

Investment

payment Warrant revaluation shares Amount reserve reserve reserve Deficit Equity $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at January 1, 2020 339,666,943 33,129,889 6,162,736 5,888,802 - (39,373,349) 5,808,078 Shares issued: Exploration and evaluation assets (note 9 and 12) 3,000,000 210,000 - - - - 210,000 Exercised warrants (note 12) 32,384,166 2,983,600 - - - - 2,983,600 Exercised options (note 12) 800,000 40,000 40,000 Valuation of warrants exercised (note (1,068,322) - 12) - 1,068,322 - - - Valuation of options exercised (note 12) - 20,238 (20,238) - - - - Valuation of options granted (note 12) - - 864,905 - - - 864,905 Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 8) - - - - 3,963,393 3,963,393 Net and comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,476,703) (1,476,703) Balance as at September 30, 2020 375,851,109 37,452,049 7,007,403 4,820,480 3,963,393 (40,850,052) 12,393,273 Balance as at January 1, 2019 271,447,209 30,900,759 5,382,834 4,025,915 (37,982,729) 2,326,779 Shares issued: Private placements (note 12) 58,741,667 3,820,000 - - - 3,820,000 Shares issued for debt (note 12) 3,439,097 177,861 - - - 177,861 Valuation of warrants issued (note 12) - (2,017,299) 2,017,299 - - Share issuance costs (note 12) - (101,371) - - - (101,371) Valuation of options granted (note 12) 257,803 257,803 Net and comprehensive loss - - - - (863,043) (863,043) Balance as at September 30, 2019 333,627,973 32,779,950 5,640,637 6,043,214 (38,845,772) 5,618,029 Number of

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.