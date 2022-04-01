Log in
    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  03-30
0.205 CAD   +2.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Resources : Q3 2020 Financial Statement

04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.

Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2020

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Interim Statements of Financial Position

For the periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited - prepared by Management)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

3,912,167

1,647,543

Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)

21,443

14,005

Receivable (note 5)

19,047

68,452

Marketable securities (note 8)

4,831,722

329

8,784,379

1,730,329

Reclamation bonds (note 6)

80,000

80,000

Property and equipment (note 7)

404,475

462,740

Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 16)

3,267,004

3,771,636

12,535,858

6,044,705

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)

82,235

131,627

Flow-through liability (note 11)

28,350

105,000

Advances from investors

32,000

-

142,585

236,627

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 11)

37,452,049

33,129,889

Reserves (note 11)

15,791,276

12,051,538

Deficit

(40,850,052)

(39,373,349)

12,393,273

5,808,078

12,535,858

6,044,705

Going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 16)

Subsequent events (note 17)

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director

____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the periods ended September 30,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

15,091

51,300

47,415

86,462

Business development and property

investigation

9,119

7,501

38,036

21,432

Corporate communications

4,612

7,850

14,603

16,489

Depreciation on equipment (note 6)

10,223

2,417

32,601

4,775

Listing and transfer agent fees

3,936

-

15,570

15,599

Management fees (note 13)

100,500

165,710

401,500

306,059

Office and administration

28,304

74,542

87,338

143,798

Professional fees

39,976

(4,705)

96,698

13,340

Stock-based compensation (note 11)

793,768

257,803

864,905

257,803

(1,005,529)

(562,418)

(1,598,666)

(865,757)

Other

Gain (loss) on sale of investments

-

(2,879)

-

2,714

Loss on sale of equipment

-

-

(456)

-

Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation

assets

-

45,769

Recovery of flow-through premium

76,650

-

76,650

-

Net loss

(928,879)

(565,297)

(1,476,703)

(863,043)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

(note 7)

1,974,704

-

3,963,393

-

Total other comprehensive loss

1,045,825

-

3,963,393

-

Total comprehensive loss

1,045,825

(565,297)

2,486,690

(863,043)

Basic and diluted loss per common

share

0.00

(0.00)

0.01

(0.00)

Basic and diluted weighted average

number of common shares

outstanding

367,763,099

265,329,084

365,224,869

258,264,933

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

American Creek Resources Ltd.

Statements of Changes in Equity

For the periods ended September 30,

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

ReservesShare-based

Investment

payment

Warrant

revaluation

shares

Amount

reserve

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2020

339,666,943

33,129,889

6,162,736

5,888,802

-

(39,373,349)

5,808,078

Shares issued:

Exploration and evaluation assets (note

9 and 12)

3,000,000

210,000

-

-

-

-

210,000

Exercised warrants (note 12)

32,384,166

2,983,600

-

-

-

-

2,983,600

Exercised options (note 12)

800,000

40,000

40,000

Valuation of warrants exercised (note

(1,068,322)

-

12)

-

1,068,322

-

-

-

Valuation of options exercised (note 12)

-

20,238

(20,238)

-

-

-

-

Valuation of options granted (note 12)

-

-

864,905

-

-

-

864,905

Unrealized gain on marketable

securities (note 8)

-

-

-

-

3,963,393

3,963,393

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,476,703)

(1,476,703)

Balance as at September 30, 2020

375,851,109

37,452,049

7,007,403

4,820,480

3,963,393

(40,850,052)

12,393,273

Balance as at January 1, 2019

271,447,209

30,900,759

5,382,834

4,025,915

(37,982,729)

2,326,779

Shares issued:

Private placements (note 12)

58,741,667

3,820,000

-

-

-

3,820,000

Shares issued for debt (note 12)

3,439,097

177,861

-

-

-

177,861

Valuation of warrants issued (note 12)

-

(2,017,299)

2,017,299

-

-

Share issuance costs (note 12)

-

(101,371)

-

-

-

(101,371)

Valuation of options granted (note 12)

257,803

257,803

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(863,043)

(863,043)

Balance as at September 30, 2019

333,627,973

32,779,950

5,640,637

6,043,214

(38,845,772)

5,618,029

Number of

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Creek Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:53:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,89 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net cash 2020 8,54 M 6,83 M 6,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 107x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 90,1 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
American Creek Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren R. Blaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Tobin Wood Director
Kelvin Burton Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.20.75%72
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.70%196 500
RIO TINTO PLC24.31%132 915
GLENCORE PLC33.35%85 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.71%63 401
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.27%46 492