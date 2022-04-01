American Creek Resources : Q3 2020 Financial Statement
04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Interim Financial Statements
September 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Interim Statements of Financial Position
For the periods ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019(unaudited - prepared by Management)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
3,912,167
1,647,543
Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)
21,443
14,005
Receivable (note 5)
19,047
68,452
Marketable securities (note 8)
4,831,722
329
8,784,379
1,730,329
Reclamation bonds(note 6)
80,000
80,000
Property and equipment(note 7)
404,475
462,740
Exploration and evaluation assets(notes 9 and 16)
3,267,004
3,771,636
12,535,858
6,044,705
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)
82,235
131,627
Flow-through liability (note 11)
28,350
105,000
Advances from investors
32,000
-
142,585
236,627
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital(note 11)
37,452,049
33,129,889
Reserves(note 11)
15,791,276
12,051,538
Deficit
(40,850,052)
(39,373,349)
12,393,273
5,808,078
12,535,858
6,044,705
Going concern(note 1)
Commitments(note 16)
Subsequent events(note 17)
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_._B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director
____"Robert N. Edwards"____________Director
Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the periods ended September 30,
(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
September 30
Nine months ended
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
15,091
51,300
47,415
86,462
Business development and property
investigation
9,119
7,501
38,036
21,432
Corporate communications
4,612
7,850
14,603
16,489
Depreciation on equipment (note 6)
10,223
2,417
32,601
4,775
Listing and transfer agent fees
3,936
-
15,570
15,599
Management fees (note 13)
100,500
165,710
401,500
306,059
Office and administration
28,304
74,542
87,338
143,798
Professional fees
39,976
(4,705)
96,698
13,340
Stock-based compensation (note 11)
793,768
257,803
864,905
257,803
(1,005,529)
(562,418)
(1,598,666)
(865,757)
Other
Gain (loss) on sale of investments
-
(2,879)
-
2,714
Loss on sale of equipment
-
-
(456)
-
Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation
assets
-
45,769
Recovery of flow-through premium
76,650
-
76,650
-
Net loss
(928,879)
(565,297)
(1,476,703)
(863,043)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
(note 7)
1,974,704
-
3,963,393
-
Total other comprehensive loss
1,045,825
-
3,963,393
-
Total comprehensive loss
1,045,825
(565,297)
2,486,690
(863,043)
Basic and diluted loss per common
share
0.00
(0.00)
0.01
(0.00)
Basic and diluted weighted average
number of common shares
outstanding
367,763,099
265,329,084
365,224,869
258,264,933
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Statements of Changes in Equity
For the periods ended September 30,
(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Sharecapital
ReservesShare-based
Investment
payment
Warrant
revaluation
shares
Amount
reserve
reserve
reserve
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2020
339,666,943
33,129,889
6,162,736
5,888,802
-
(39,373,349)
5,808,078
Shares issued:
Exploration and evaluation assets (note
9 and 12)
3,000,000
210,000
-
-
-
-
210,000
Exercised warrants (note 12)
32,384,166
2,983,600
-
-
-
-
2,983,600
Exercised options (note 12)
800,000
40,000
40,000
Valuation of warrants exercised (note
(1,068,322)
-
12)
-
1,068,322
-
-
-
Valuation of options exercised (note 12)
-
20,238
(20,238)
-
-
-
-
Valuation of options granted (note 12)
-
-
864,905
-
-
-
864,905
Unrealized gain on marketable
securities (note 8)
-
-
-
-
3,963,393
3,963,393
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,476,703)
(1,476,703)
Balance as at September 30, 2020
375,851,109
37,452,049
7,007,403
4,820,480
3,963,393
(40,850,052)
12,393,273
Balance as at January 1, 2019
271,447,209
30,900,759
5,382,834
4,025,915
(37,982,729)
2,326,779
Shares issued:
Private placements (note 12)
58,741,667
3,820,000
-
-
-
3,820,000
Shares issued for debt (note 12)
3,439,097
177,861
-
-
-
177,861
Valuation of warrants issued (note 12)
-
(2,017,299)
2,017,299
-
-
Share issuance costs (note 12)
-
(101,371)
-
-
-
(101,371)
Valuation of options granted (note 12)
257,803
257,803
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(863,043)
(863,043)
Balance as at September 30, 2019
333,627,973
32,779,950
5,640,637
6,043,214
(38,845,772)
5,618,029
Number of
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
