  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. American Creek Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMK   CA0252881010

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

(AMK)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  03-30
0.205 CAD   +2.50%
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q4 2019 Financial Statement Audited
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q1 2020 Financial Statement
PU
05:54pAMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES : Q3 2020 Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Creek Resources : Q4 2019 Financial Statement Audited

04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.

Financial Statements

December 31, 2019 (expressed in Canadian dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of American Creek Resources Ltd.:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Barry Hartley.

DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS Vancouver, BC

June 15, 2020

Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31,

2019

2018

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

1,647,543

49,719

Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)

14,005

12,973

Receivable (note 5)

68,452

21,261

Marketable securities (note 8)

329

17,880

1,730,329

101,833

Reclamation bonds (note 6)

80,000

82,000

Property and equipment (note 7)

462,740

16,986

Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 9 and 14)

3,771,636

2,941,253

6,044,705

3,142,072

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 14)

131,627

778,351

Flow-through liability (note 12)

105,000

-

Current portion of long-term debt (note 11)

-

1,869

236,627

780,220

Long-term debt (note 11)

-

35,073

236,627

815,293

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 12)

33,129,889

30,900,758

Reserves (note 12)

12,051,538

9,408,750

Deficit

(39,373,349)

(37,982,729)

5,808,078

2,326,779

6,044,705

3,142,072

Going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 18)

Subsequent events (note 20)

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_. _B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director

____"Robert N. Edwards"____________ Director

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended December 31,

2019

2018

$

$

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

111,327

59,124

Business development and property investigation

31,197

28,643

Corporate communications

21,139

28,665

Depreciation on equipment (note 7)

12,497

6,605

Interest on long term debt (note 11)

1,662

2,931

Filing and transfer agent fees

15,287

13,002

Management fees (note 14)

384,768

243,772

Office and administration

176,343

120,975

Professional fees

66,443

77,753

Stock-based compensation (note 12 and 14)

678,797

29,705

(1,499,460)

(611,174)

Other

Property impairment (note 9)

16,191

-

Loss (gain) on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market

value (note 8)

(2,714)

52,938

Loss on asset disposal (note 7)

179

-

Gain on shares issued to settle payables (note 12)

(65,829)

-

Recovery of flow-through premium (note 12)

(56,667)

-

Net and comprehensive loss

(1,390,620)

(664,112)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.00)

(0.00)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

298,926,459

265,212,988

See accompanying notes to these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Creek Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:53:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
