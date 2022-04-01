American Creek Resources : Q4 2019 Financial Statement Audited
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Financial Statements
December 31, 2019(expressed in Canadian dollars)
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of American Creek Resources Ltd.:
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in theAuditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Barry Hartley.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTSVancouver, BC
June 15, 2020
Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31,
2019
2018
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
1,647,543
49,719
Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 4)
14,005
12,973
Receivable (note 5)
68,452
21,261
Marketable securities (note 8)
329
17,880
1,730,329
101,833
Reclamation bonds(note 6)
80,000
82,000
Property and equipment(note 7)
462,740
16,986
Exploration and evaluation assets(notes 9 and 14)
3,771,636
2,941,253
6,044,705
3,142,072
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 14)
131,627
778,351
Flow-through liability (note 12)
105,000
-
Current portion of long-term debt (note 11)
-
1,869
236,627
780,220
Long-term debt(note 11)
-
35,073
236,627
815,293
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital(note 12)
33,129,889
30,900,758
Reserves(note 12)
12,051,538
9,408,750
Deficit
(39,373,349)
(37,982,729)
5,808,078
2,326,779
6,044,705
3,142,072
Going concern(note 1)
Commitments(note 18)
Subsequent events(note 20)
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_._B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director
____"Robert N. Edwards"____________Director
Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the years ended December 31,
2019
2018
$
$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
111,327
59,124
Business development and property investigation
31,197
28,643
Corporate communications
21,139
28,665
Depreciation on equipment (note 7)
12,497
6,605
Interest on long term debt (note 11)
1,662
2,931
Filing and transfer agent fees
15,287
13,002
Management fees (note 14)
384,768
243,772
Office and administration
176,343
120,975
Professional fees
66,443
77,753
Stock-based compensation (note 12 and 14)
678,797
29,705
(1,499,460)
(611,174)
Other
Property impairment (note 9)
16,191
-
Loss (gain) on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market
value (note 8)
(2,714)
52,938
Loss on asset disposal (note 7)
179
-
Gain on shares issued to settle payables (note 12)
(65,829)
-
Recovery of flow-through premium (note 12)
(56,667)
-
Net and comprehensive loss
(1,390,620)
(664,112)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.00)
(0.00)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
298,926,459
265,212,988
See accompanying notes to these financial statements.
