American Creek Resources : Q4 2020 Audited Financial Statement
04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Statements
December 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of American Creek Resources Ltd.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of American Creek Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in theAuditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Barry Hartley.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTSVancouver, BC
April 29, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31,
2020
2019
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
4,812,982
1,647,543
Prepaid expenses and deposits (notes 4 and 13)
114,624
14,005
Receivable (note 5)
52,526
68,452
Marketable securities (note 8)
3,725,327
329
8,705,459
1,730,329
Reclamation bonds(note 6)
80,000
80,000
Property and equipment(note 7)
388,453
462,740
Exploration and evaluation assets(notes 9 and 17)
3,632,605
3,771,636
12,806,517
6,044,705
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 and 13)
185,612
131,627
Flow-through liability (note 11)
5,487
105,000
191,099
236,627
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital(note 11)
39,885,293
33,129,889
Reserves(note 11)
11,218,467
12,051,538
Deficit
(38,488,342)
(39,373,349)
12,615,418
5,808,078
12,806,517
6,044,705
Going concern(note 1)
Commitments(note 17)
Subsequent events(note 19)
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
_____"D_a_r_r_en__R_._B_la_n_e_y"__________________ Director____"Robert N. Edwards"____________Director
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the years ended December 31,
2020
2019
$
$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
135,221
111,327
Business development and property investigation
77,993
31,197
Corporate communications
29,105
21,139
Depreciation on equipment (note 7)
43,450
12,497
Interest on long term debt
-
1,662
Filing and transfer agent fees
26,861
15,287
Management fees (note 13)
502,000
384,768
Office and administration
143,532
176,343
Professional fees
245,586
66,443
Stock-based compensation (note 11 and 13)
907,893
678,797
(2,111,641)
(1,499,460)
Other
Property impairment (note 9)
-
16,191
Gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets (note 9)
(1,263,769)
-
Gain on disposal of marketable securities and change in fair market value
(note 8)
(1,638,998)
(2,714)
Loss on asset disposal (note 7)
5,632
179
Gain on shares issued to settle payables (note 11)
-
(65,829)
Recovery of flow-through premium (note 11)
(99,513)
(56,667)
Net and Comprehensive income (loss)
885,007
(1,390,620)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.00)
(0.00)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
358,399,158
298,926,459
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
American Creek Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:53:27 UTC.