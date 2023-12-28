American Critical Elements Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.008869 million compared to CAD 0.018829 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.013837 million compared to CAD 0.023106 million a year ago.
American Critical Elements Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 28, 2023 at 01:07 pm EST
