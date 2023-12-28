American Critical Elements Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources, primarily gold, in Canada. It holds 70% interest in the True Blue Property (Property) in the Yukon Territory. The True Blue Property consists of over 68 mining claims in the Ketza-Seagull district of the Southern Yukon in the Watson Lake Mining District comprising approximately 13.3 square kilometers.