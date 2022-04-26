American CuMo Mining : Aamerican Cumo Announces Positive Results from Shareholder Meeting and Appointment of New Directors and Officers

Vancouver, B.C., April 25 2021: American CuMo Mining Corporation ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") (TSXV: MLY; OTCQX: MLYCF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at the AGM meeting held April 21, 2022 have been passed and approved by the shareholders of the company. The following individuals were re-elected directors of CuMoCo: Shaun M. Dykes, Dr. John Moeller, Wayne Kettleson and Trevor Burns.

The Board of Directors passed the following motions: (a) Shaun Dykes was re-appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer; (b) John Moeller was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board also appointed Messrs. Kettleson , Moeller and Burns to the Audit Committee. The Board re-appointed Mr Greg Powell, CPA-CGA, as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The Shareholders approved the change of the Company's name from American CuMo Mining Corporation to "Multi_Metal Development Limited". The name better reflects the diverse portfolio of metals.

Disinterested Shareholders also approved the International Cumo financing which will now proceed to final approval by the TSXWenture Exchange

The Company also announces that it has granted options to purchase up to 6,400,00 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants at a price of CDN$0.065 per share, exercisable until April 21, 2027. The options were priced at a 50% premium to the 10-day moving average of the stock price. The option grant consists of 1,150,000 shares to replace expired options and 5,250,000 new share options.

Shaun Dykes, the President and Chief Executive Officer, thanks the shareholders for their support and continued patience during the past 12 months and updated the meeting on the progress of the CuMo project and the current plans to move forward. As a direct result of the recent significant increases in metal prices such as copper, silver, zinc, lead, germanium and rhenium, interest in financing the company's projects has increased substantially with many unsolicited calls being received from interested parties. The company is moving forward with the pre-feasibility at CuMo and will begin to examine additional optimizations intended to reduce costs, both capital and operating to increase the potential profitability of the CuMo project. Management continues to ensure that any proposed financing will be beneficial to the shareholders of the company and ignores the several attempts to obtain control of the CuMo asset for far less than its value.

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo and Bleiberg Projects and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

